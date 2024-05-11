Art & Entertainment

Mother's Day 2024: Taylor Swift's 'Best Day' To Drake's 'Look What You've Done', 10 Songs To Dedicate To Your Mum On This Special Day

On Mother's Day 2024, we have compiled a list of 10 English songs that capture the essence of the bond between a mother and child. Check out the songs here.

Taylor Swift's 'Best Day', Drake's 'Look What You've Done' Photo: YouTube
As Mother’s Day approaches, it is the perfect time to celebrate the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives with love, wisdom, and unwavering support. What better way to celebrate this beautiful bond than with songs that can tug at your heartstrings and pay a touching tribute? On Mother’s Day 2024, we have curated a list of 10 evocative English songs that capture the essence of this day.

A heartfelt serenade or just a touching song that resonates with the spirit of Mother's Day, here are 10 songs that will serve as a tribute to mothers everywhere.

1. ‘The Perfect Fan’ – Backstreet Boys

With heartfelt lyrics and soothing harmonies, this Backstreet Boys song expresses gratitude for a mother's unconditional devotion. The music evokes nostalgia and warmth and is bound to resonate with listeners of all ages.

2. 'The Best Day' - Taylor Swift

This Taylor Swift song is a heartfelt tribute to the special moments shared between a mother and her daughter. The singer reminisces about childhood adventures and tender moments.

3. 'Look What You've Done' - Drake

Drake pays homage to his mother's unwavering support and resilience with this song. He expresses gratitude for his mother's love and strength.

4. 'Dear Mama' - 2pac

This song is a touching portrayal of the challenges faced by single mothers and the resilience they demonstrate in the face of adversity. With poignant storytelling, the song celebrates the bond between a mother and her child.

5. 'Superwoman' - Alicia Keys

With powerful vocals and empowering lyrics, Alicia Keys pays homage to mothers who juggle countless responsibilities. The song is an appreciation for the sacrifices mothers make and the love they give.

6. ‘You Are The Sunshine Of My Life’ – Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder paints a vibrant portrait of the love and joy a mother brings. The song celebrates the warmth and brightness that a mother's presence brings into our lives.

7. '93 Million Miles' - Jason Mraz

The song's title refers to the distance between the Earth and the Sun, metaphorically representing the presence of a mother even when physically apart. It serves as a reminder that your mother will always have your back.

8. 'Sweetest Devotion' - Adele

Adele sings about the support and guidance her mother provides. The singer has made the song more evocative with her touching lyrics.

9. 'Blue' - Beyonce

Featuring her daughter Blue Ivy, Beyonce tenderly reflects on the joys and challenges of motherhood. The song will make you emotional with its raw honesty.

10. 'Coat Of Many Colours' - Dolly Parton

In this song, Parton recounts a childhood memory of how her mother made her a coat out of rags. The song is full of warmth and nostalgia.

