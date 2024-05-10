Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Pregnancy Bible' And More: 4 Interesting Audiobooks That You Can Stream On Mother’s Day 2024

In the circle called life, there’s nothing as awe-inspiring as the role of a mother. And motherhood is certainly a daunting task. In today’s era when women tackle both professional and personal spheres alike, the juggling act, performed by mothers, is nothing short of extraordinary. So, on the occasion of Mother’s Day 2024, let’s celebrate the unbreakable bond of a mother and a child. You can tune into a curated selection of enriching audiobooks, curated especially by mums, whether new, expecting or with a child.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible
Platform: Audible
In this audiobook, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, Kareena Kapoor Khan turns into your trusted companion and shares the journey of an exhilarating 40 weeks of pregnancy. From insights on diet, fitness, and self-care to tips like preparing your child’s nursery or bag-packing for the hospital, Kareena leaves no stone unturned with her unabashed honesty about her pregnancies. You can avail this audiobook at price of INR 69.
New Borns and New Moms
Platform: Audible
New Borns and New Moms isn't just an audiobook, but it is also a lifeline for moms. Authored by Dr Farah Adam Mukadam, it is an amalgamation of scientific expertise clubbed with cultural understanding to deal with the complexities of childcare in urban India. Be it the arrival of a newborn to handle postpartum challenges, Dr Mukadam empowers mothers to take on their mother duties in the most confident way.
Advice for Working Moms
Platform: Audible
Advice for Working Moms focuses on how a mother balances career and family - a familiar narrative for working mothers, where the idea of caregiving and household responsibilities falls on their shoulders. The audiobook offers a ray of hope amidst the chaos, and how you can reclaim balance and thrive as a working mother!
The Kickass Single Mom
Platform: Audible
In the audiobook, Emma Johnson reflects on her journey from a struggling single mom to a working professional. She shares how she launched a website to encourage women who deal with single motherhood, while empowering women to build fulfilling careers at the same time. It is certainly a must-listen for any woman embracing single motherhood.