Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Pregnancy Bible' And More: 4 Interesting Audiobooks That You Can Stream On Mother’s Day 2024

In the circle called life, there’s nothing as awe-inspiring as the role of a mother. And motherhood is certainly a daunting task. In today’s era when women tackle both professional and personal spheres alike, the juggling act, performed by mothers, is nothing short of extraordinary. So, on the occasion of Mother’s Day 2024, let’s celebrate the unbreakable bond of a mother and a child. You can tune into a curated selection of enriching audiobooks, curated especially by mums, whether new, expecting or with a child.