Mother’s Day 2024: From ‘Friday Night Plan’ To ‘Mai’ And ‘Ginny & Georgia’, 6 Heartwarming Shows And Films To Stream

From heartfelt dramas to hilarious comedies, here’s a list of Netflix favourite shows and films to celebrate Mother's Day 2024.

Netflix
Posters of ‘Friday Night Plan’, ‘Mai’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Photo: Netflix
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, let's not forget to celebrate the amazing moms who spread happiness and warmth wherever they go. They are our everyday superheroes and make every moment better with laughter, hugs, and endless love. So, this Mother's Day, you can have a bingeing session with your mom and watch some Netflix favourites in the comfort of your home, while bonding with her.

‘Friday Night Plan’

Two brothers seize an opportunity to go on a covert adventure when their mother sets off on a business trip. Together, they end up hosting the year's hottest party, but as they keep their escapade hidden, the two unintentionally realise the significance of their mother's presence. They also uncover the enduring bond of brotherhood, and how they feel the mother's love, even when physically distant. It stars Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla in key roles. 

Darlings
'Darlings'
‘Darlings’

In ‘Darlings’, Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt showcase an interesting mother-daughter relationship navigating through adversity. The film highlights the impact of maternal support, while depicting the resilience of the mother-daughter bond in facing challenges together. The film is a proof of how a mother's love can help you in overcoming obstacles. The film also stars Vijay Varma.

‘Jaane Jaan’

The film, a heartfelt tale, showcases the sacrifices of motherhood. Led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, it is a story of a mother's devotion to her children amidst life's trials. As Kareena's character battles several hardships, she shows utter resilience and strength of maternal love. 

‘Jaane Jaan’
‘Jaane Jaan’
‘Mai: A Mother's Rage’

The project, starring Sakshi Tanwar as the unwavering mother, features a poignant portrayal of maternal strength, who embarks on a relentless quest for justice for her daughter. It is the perfect choice for Mother's Day viewing. Through this emotional journey, the viewers are reminded of the incomparable bond between mother and child.

‘Ginny & Georgia’

In the heartwarming series, the audience can see the bond between Ginny Miller, and her mother Georgia Miller. As a single mother, Georgia, alongside her teenage daughter Ginny, battles life's challenges and forms a bond that defies conventional mother-daughter dynamics. The show has enough lessons about love and family, and how familial bonds are needed to navigate the ups and downs of life together.

Never Have I Ever
Never Have I Ever
‘Never Have I Ever’

It is a heartfelt journey of Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American teen, who is navigating her father's loss. Alongside her mom, Nalini, the two defy cultural norms as she spends her teenagehood within an Indian context. From initial fights to finally becoming an unbreakable family, Devi and Nalini prove that even amid challenges, there's always room for love. It is a must watch fun-filled family saga.

