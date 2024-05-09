Mother’s Day 2024: From ‘Friday Night Plan’ To ‘Mai’ And ‘Ginny & Georgia’, 6 Heartwarming Shows And Films To Stream

Two brothers seize an opportunity to go on a covert adventure when their mother sets off on a business trip. Together, they end up hosting the year's hottest party, but as they keep their escapade hidden, the two unintentionally realise the significance of their mother's presence. They also uncover the enduring bond of brotherhood, and how they feel the mother's love, even when physically distant. It stars Babil Khan and Juhi Chawla in key roles.