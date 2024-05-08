'Wednesday' Season 2: Netflix Announces Full Cast As Production Kicks Off, Jenna Ortega Teases 1st Episode

Get ready to travel back to Nevermore Academy as ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 has kicked off production and will grace our screens before you know it. Filming has shifted to Ireland for this season, departing from the primary shooting location of Romania in the first season. The comedy fantasy series, starring Jenna Ortega as the intrepid Wednesday Addams, has officially gone on floors after a long wait.
Furthermore, ‘Wednesday’ has promoted several actors from its first season to series regulars, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. However, three actors from the first season will not be reprising their roles: Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa.
Other new series regulars comprise of Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Additionally, Netflix has officially announced that Steve Buscemi will join the cast as a new series regular, while Thandiwe Newton is set to make a guest star appearance in the upcoming season. Netflix has also revealed the guest star line-up, which includes Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.
“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces,” said executive producers, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement. The two also serve as writers and show runners.
Netflix also shared some behind-the-scenes photos “as a treat.” Have a look:
Originally premiering in November 2022, ‘Wednesday’ quickly soared to become a sensational success for Netflix. It stands out as one of the streaming platform’s most-watched shows, garnering immense popularity and earning 12 Emmy nominations, ultimately securing four wins. However, the production of Season 2 faced delays caused by the Hollywood strikes in 2023.
Tim Burton, also an executive producer on the series, will reprise his role as a director. Additionally, Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson will also direct episodes in the forthcoming season.
More details regarding the coming-of-age supernatural black comedy mystery series will be revealed at a later date.