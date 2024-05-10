Art & Entertainment

Mother’s Day: The Ultimate Watchlist For Some Mom Bonding

As Mother’s Day is round the corner, we decided to give you a perfect binge list to spend some bonding time with your mom. Here are a few shows and films on Lionsgate Play that you can watch on this special day.

A Still From ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Photo: Instagram
Mothers know best, take it from us (if not Rapunzel)! In this day and age, moms aren’t just restricted to being homemakers - they are bread earners and the backbone of every household. If you ask us, a household without a mom just feels incomplete. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, we have curated the perfect bingelist to help you and your mom kick-back and relax. From tear-jerking dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

So, pull your mum in (first for a big hug) and then for a day of unwinding with Lionsgate Play. Here are a few releases that you must watch on this special day:

1. ‘Wonder’

‘Wonder’
‘Wonder’ Photo: Instagram
A mother’s love is genuinely unconditional! ‘Wonder’ is the amazing story of August, a fifth-grade kid with a facial abnormality who must overcome bullying and suffering. With the help of his parents and friends, he overcomes his worries and confronts his bullies with renewed dignity and self-esteem. Starring Owen Wilson, Julia Roberts, and Jacob Trembley, the film’s unusual premise is enhanced by great performances from the actors, emphasizing the parent-child bond.

2. ‘Hiccups & Hookups’

‘Hiccups & Hookups’
‘Hiccups & Hookups’ Photo: Instagram
Relationships may go away, but family endures forever! Lionsgate Play’s Indian Original ‘Hiccups & Hookups’ follows a newly divorced mother, Vasudha (Lara Dutta), and her teenage daughter Kay as they move in with Vasudha’s younger brother Akhil (Prateik Babbar), demonstrating the genuine power of family bonds. They carefully handle dating, relationships, and life with one another’s assistance and support. With humour and playful affection, this brother-sister combo creates the ideal home atmosphere for Kay, while Akhil comforts Vasudha through her bad days.

3. ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’
‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ Photo: Instagram
Experience South Asian culture at its best! Lily James, a filmmaker, documents the planned marriage of her Pakistani neighbor, Kaz, who also happens to be her best friend. The film follows Zoe Stevenson (Lily James) as she goes on a journey to learn the subtle intricacies of an arranged marriage and the complexity of love. Her mother guides her through this path, and she finds herself receptive to love. Shekhar Kapur, a national award-winning director, directs the film, which stars Shabana Azmi, Sajjal Ali, Shazad Latif, and Emma Thompson in crucial parts.

4. ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’
‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Photo: Instagram
Girls, gangsters, and guns—a mix made in heaven. Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino play new characters in the film. When Sam, a highly trained assassin from The Firm, is confronted with the ramifications of a high-risk mission gone wrong, she must reconcile with the one person she can count on to save an innocent 8-year-old’s life: her mother. Forced into a do-or-die scenario, Sam enlists the aid of some lethal associates as they fight to the death.

Which one of these have you already watched? Share your reviews with us.

