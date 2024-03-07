In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Imtiaz Ali revealed that Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra sang their songs live on the set rather than recording them in a studio. Ali said, “It was mandatory for me to cast actors who are singers as well. It was important for them to sing live. This film wouldn’t have been possible without them. It’s not like Diljit didn’t train a lot like Parineeti did but he does live singing and is used to it. They both recorded the songs after singing them live. The reason behind this is that I’ve never had singers singing live during a shot. I thought that in case, the live singing doesn’t work out, we can always use the recorded version and use it as playback like we usually do.”