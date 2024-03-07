Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ has fetched considerable buzz on social media. This Imtiaz Ali directorial is based on the life of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife who were killed. In a recent interview, director Imtiaz Ali revealed that the two lead actors sang their song in the movie.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Imtiaz Ali revealed that Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra sang their songs live on the set rather than recording them in a studio. Ali said, “It was mandatory for me to cast actors who are singers as well. It was important for them to sing live. This film wouldn’t have been possible without them. It’s not like Diljit didn’t train a lot like Parineeti did but he does live singing and is used to it. They both recorded the songs after singing them live. The reason behind this is that I’ve never had singers singing live during a shot. I thought that in case, the live singing doesn’t work out, we can always use the recorded version and use it as playback like we usually do.”
The director continued, “But the way Parineeti and Diljit sang live was a hundred times superior to what they recorded in a studio. Live singing has a magic of its own and we managed to capture it. What we recorded was a back-up. The songs sung by them in the film have happened live on location like dialogue-speaking. There were no add-ons whatsoever.”
He revealed that Dosanjh and Chopra would practice for hours before they faced the camera. He also mentioned they used to jam with composer A R Rahman and have also recorded with him in his studio.