As per India Today, at Netflix press event, Diljit said , "I thought I knew a lot about Chamkila, before I met Imtiaz sir. Humein jab pata chala ki Bollywood mein film bann rahi hai Chamkila, toh humein laga ki ye kya banayenge? Hum banayenge, humne Jodi film banayi hai, jiske humein rights nahi mile toh humne fiction bana di (When I got to know that Bollywood was making Chamkila's biopic, I thought, 'how would they even make it?' We will make it. And we did exactly that with the movie, Jodi). I thought they wouldn't be able to make it. So when the pandemic hit, Jodi could not be released and that is when I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir. I thought he was going to sue us. But he said he wanted to cast me in his film."