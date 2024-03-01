Actor-singer, Diljit Dosanjh is playing the titular Indian singer and musician, Amar Singh Chamkila in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila'. For the unversed, he was assassinated at the age of 27 in March 1988. Talking about the biopic at a press meet, Diljit shared that he was initially apprehensive about the biopic. Read on to know why.
As per India Today, at Netflix press event, , "I thought I knew a lot about Chamkila, before I met Imtiaz sir. Humein jab pata chala ki Bollywood mein film bann rahi hai Chamkila, toh humein laga ki ye kya banayenge? Hum banayenge, humne Jodi film banayi hai, jiske humein rights nahi mile toh humne fiction bana di (When I got to know that Bollywood was making Chamkila's biopic, I thought, 'how would they even make it?' We will make it. And we did exactly that with the movie, Jodi). I thought they wouldn't be able to make it. So when the pandemic hit, Jodi could not be released and that is when I got a call from Imtiaz Ali sir. I thought he was going to sue us. But he said he wanted to cast me in his film."
He added, ''But when I heard his perspective, it was totally different. It was Chamkila's story, and that story, even I didn't know that well. Amar Singh Chamkila wrote his own music, played it on his own and even performed it on stage.'' Diljit also said that making such a big film on Chamkila was a matter of great pride for him and his people. So, he just surrendered to the vision of Imtiaz Ali.
While talking about his working experience with Imtiaz Ali, Diljit told Film Companion, “I was not nervous. He is very serious, but I am not. If I get serious, then the work will get ruined.”
'Chamkila' also stars Parineeti Chopra who plays Amar Singh Chamkila,'s wife, Amarjot Kaur. It will premiere on April 12 on Netflix.