Amar Singh Chamkila was a famous singer from Punjab who was known for his live performances. People from the villages used to flock in large numbers to listen to him live. Some of his popular songs were ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’, ‘Baba Tera Nankana’, and ‘Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di’. However, in 1988, Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot, were killed. The case has not been solved as of now. The Imtiaz Ali film will revolve around the life of the singer.