Diljit Dosanjh has been making waves not just with his music but also with his acting career. The singer will next be seen in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ which is being helmed by Imtiaz Ali. In a recent interview, the singer and actor opened up about his experience of working with the director. He also revealed how Ali goes about with his direction style.
In a conversation with Film Companion, Diljit Dosanjh opened up about working with Imtiaz Ali. He reflected on how much the director knew about the late Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila. He recalled how the director works on his sets and revealed that every day he would get an e-mail from him where he would learn more about Amar Singh Chamkila.
Dosanjh said, “Everyday Imtiaz sir sends a mail detailing bits and pieces about Chamkila’s personality like how he would walk and all. I have never had a schooling like this. He is very serious and very focused. I thought I knew Chamkila because I am from Punjab, and I have heard his music but personally I think Imtiaz knows him more. He is a big director and I wanted to work with him.”
He also talked about his experience on Imtiaz Ali’s sets. He said, “I was not nervous. He is very serious, but I am not. If I get serious, then the work will get ruined.”
Amar Singh Chamkila was a famous singer from Punjab who was known for his live performances. People from the villages used to flock in large numbers to listen to him live. Some of his popular songs were ‘Pehle Lalkare Naal’, ‘Baba Tera Nankana’, and ‘Talwar Main Kalgidhar Di’. However, in 1988, Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot, were killed. The case has not been solved as of now. The Imtiaz Ali film will revolve around the life of the singer.