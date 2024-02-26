Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial spectacle, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, is all set to release on Netflix. The film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, will be premiering on April 12.
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ showcases the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila, who was also the highest record-selling artist of his time. He was often referred to as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab''. The film has been shot in real locations, and promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music. The film also delves into the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar. The film also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.
For those caught unaware, Chamkila and his wife died after he was brutally gunned down in broad daylight by unidentified assailants. At the time, the two were getting out of a car for their performance in Mehsampur in Punjab. Their case could never be resolved.
Netflix shared the release date announcement of the film with a teaser that was captioned as, “Maahaul bann jaata tha jab vo chedta tha saaz, kuch aisa hi tha Chamkila ka Andaaz.” Check it out here:
With AR Rahman helming the music for the film and Irshad Kamil writing the lyrics, the audience will yet again get to witness the magic of a Rahman – Imtiaz - Irshad collaboration. Interestingly, both Diljit and Parineeti have lent their voices to several songs in the film. For the first time, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ will showcase live music recordings done on locations, thereby showcasing the rawness of each moment as Diljit and Parineeti sing live in the Akhadaas.
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ is backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films. It is all set to premiere on April 12, on Netflix.