‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ showcases the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila, who was also the highest record-selling artist of his time. He was often referred to as the “Elvis Presley of Punjab''. The film has been shot in real locations, and promises to transport the audiences to the vibrant and rhythmic world of Punjab's folk music. The film also delves into the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila’s voice would once roar. The film also features Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot, Chamkila’s wife and singing partner.