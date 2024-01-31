Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor And Diljit Dosanjh To Join Hands For ‘No Entry 2': Report

‘No Entry’, which was released in 2005, was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. It became a blockbuster success, and was the highest-grossing film of 2005 as well. Since a long time, the news of its sequel being in development.
Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor are reportedly all set to be cast for the sequel of 'No Entry'.
Now as per latest reports, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh have been roped in for 'No Entry 2', and the sequel of the 2005 film is currently in the works. The sequel too will be directed by Anees Bazmee and backed by Boney Kapoor.
As per entertainment portal Pinkvilla, 'No Entry 2' will see Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios partnering with an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor as leads. "No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and have a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part,” the report stated.
It added, “Anees Bazmee will be returning to the film as director and writer. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story.”
Reportedly, the makers have met Varun, Arjun and Diljit several times, and everyone is of the belief that the sequel will be better than the prequel in terms of comic quotient. Not to miss, Varun and Arjun share a great off screen as well, while Diljit’s comic timing is palpable through his films and his vlogs.
However, an announcement of the film officially is yet to be made. Further details about the film's cast and crew too would be disclosed soon, and the makers will start shooting later this year.
On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of his film with Atlee, co-starring Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. He also has a film with Shashank Khaitan and father David Dhawan in the pipeline. Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. Diljit Dosanjh will next be seen in 'Chamkila' with Parineeti Chopra apart from enjoying a successful music career.