Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Anees Bazmee Says Filming For 'No Entry 2' Will Begin Soon With Salman Khan

The follow-up movie will mark the actor-director duo's third film together after 'No Entry' and the blockbuster 'Ready' (2011).

Anees Bazmee Says Filming For 'No Entry 2' Will Begin Soon With Salman Khan
Filmmaker Anees Bazmee Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 1:42 pm

The script of the much-awaited 'No Entry' sequel is complete and cameras will start rolling soon, says director Anees Bazmee.

Related stories

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Not A Psychological-Thriller But A Horror-Comedy: Anees Bazmee

Anees Bazmee Reveals Why Akshay Kumar And Vidya Balan Don’t Feature In 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Salman Khan Confirms His Upcoming Comic Caper 'No Entry 2' With Anees Bazmee

Bazmee said the second part will go on floors once he and superstar Salman Khan work out the shooting schedules.

Multi-starrer comedy 'No Entry', which was released in 2005, starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly.

Its sequel, which has been in the news for a long time, was confirmed by Salman Khan last year on his birthday.

Bazmee, who had also helmed the first installment of the film, said the sequel is ready to roll. 

"The scripting of 'No Entry 2' is complete and I've narrated it to Salman, who loved the film. It's a nicely written and an extremely funny film. It'll be a big franchise. I know the audience is waiting to see what happens in part two," the director, who is looking forward to the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on May 20, said in an interview.

Apart from Salman Khan, Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will also return for the sequel. 

Bazmee said when he met Salman Khan at Congress leader Baba Siddique's iftar party recently, the superstar assured him that the project will start rolling soon.

The follow-up movie will mark the actor-director duo's third film together after 'No Entry' and the blockbuster 'Ready' (2011).

"When I recently met him at Baba Siddique's iftar party, Salman told me, 'We are starting the film soon' and I told him I am ready! Salman and I share that equation. I know he'll call me one day, give me his dates and say, 'Let's make it in the next three months'. He is quite excited for the film," the director added. 

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next film release 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Described as a family drama, the movie is directed by Farhad Samji, who last helmed 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Salman Khan Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Film Actor Film Industry Anees Bazmee Filmmaker India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Log9 Materials Partners With Indeanta Ventures For Rapid-Charging Battery Technology

Log9 Materials Partners With Indeanta Ventures For Rapid-Charging Battery Technology

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi