Dhadak 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Starrer

Dhadak 2 will be available to stream on OTT this week
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer released in theatres on August 1, 2025
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film revolves around the core themes of caste, oppression, and systemic injustice
Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is all set to have its digital debut this week. The film received praise from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release on August 1, 2025. Now, after almost two months, the romantic drama will premiere on OTT. Here's when and where to watch Dhadak 2 on OTT.
When and where to watch Dhadak 2 on OTT
Dhadak 2 will start streaming on OTT giant Netflix from Friday (September 26). The streamer shared a poster featuring Chaturvedi and Dimri. The caption on the post read: "Do duniya. Do dil. Aur bas ek dhadak (Two worlds. Two hearts. Just one heartbeat). Watch Dhadak 2, out tomorrow on Netflix." Fans who missed the film in theatres can now watch it on the OTT platform.
About Dhadak 2
Dhadak 2, like its first one, is an adaptation. The story of its predecessor was based on the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat. The second one is the remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018). Both films have been bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 highlights casteism, racism, oppression, systemic injustice and discrimination in love and in society.
Chaturvedi plays a young man named Neelesh, while Dimri plays Vidhi. One from the lower caste and another from an upper one, both caught between the caste-divided society and its stringent beliefs.
Dhadak 2 box office
Despite positive reviews, the film tanked at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Dhadak 2 earned around Rs 22.45 crore nett in India and collected Rs 31.5 crore globally.