Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend

This week there were some of the biggest releases on various OTT platforms. Here are our top five picks for the weekend.

OTT releases this week
This week was ladened with some exciting OTT releases- action thrillers, superhero films to heart-warming dramas. From Deadpool and Wolverine to Freedom at Midnight, there's something for everyone on this list. It's time to grab your popcorn, find your favourite spot on the couch, and get ready for a weekend filled with exciting stories and unforgettable moments.

Here is our list of top five trending shows and films on OTT which are absolute must-watch!

Deadpool & Wolverine - Disney+Hotstar

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Marvel superhero film released on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. It is available to watch in four languages- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Shawn Levy, it is a blend of high-octant stunts and wit. Deadpool & Wolverine reportedly earned $1.338 billion at the box office.

Freedom at Midnight - SonyLiv

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the historical series is based on the bestselling book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. It premiered on SonyLiv on November 15. Starring Sidhant Gupta, Arif Zakaria and Chirag Vohra, the show showcases the tumultuous period of India and Pakistan's partition.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson - Netflix

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is currently live streaming on Netflix. It is a must-see boxing mega-fight between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul, that is taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It is one of the top picks of this weekend.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 - Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 started streaming on November 15. The popular martial arts drama has five episodes. Part 2 continues where Part 1 left off, and it primarily focuses on Miyagi-Do's adventures in Barcelona, Spain. It has emotional moments with high-octane fight sequences. It is a perfect watch for martial arts lovers.

Beyond Goodbye - Netflix

This Japanese web series, starring Kasumi Arimura and Kentaro Sakaguchi is currently streaming on Netflix. The romantic drama is the story of Saeko (Arimura), who loses her boyfriend Yusuke dies in a car accident. A few months later, she meets a man named Naruse who received heart transplant from Yusuke and he develops feelings for Saeko in his heart.

So, what are you going to watch this weekend?

