Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya announce separation

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their separation on July 18. They released a joint statement to share the news. The statement read: “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family''.