Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More

In the world of Bollywood, every week comes with exciting events, announcements, and revelations that keep fans hooked. From Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal becoming parents to Natasa Stankovic parting ways with Hardik Pandya, several news grabbed the headlines this week. So, without wasting time, let's quickly take a look at the newsmakers of the week.
Top 5 Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week
Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya announce separation
Model-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their separation on July 18. They released a joint statement to share the news. The statement read: “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family''.
The statement further read: “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.'' Towards the end of the post, they wrote, ''We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time''.
'Stree 2' trailer
After six years of 'Stree', the trailer of its sequel was unveiled recently. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor joined forces to fight against the headless evil spirit, Sarkata in 'Stree 2'. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the fans. Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The horror comedy will be released in cinemas on August 15.
Janhvi Kapoor hospitalized due to food poisoning
Janhvi Kapoor was recently hospitalised in Mumbai, after suffering a "severe food poisoning'' on July 18. On July 20, she was discharged. The news was confirmed by her dad Boney Kapoor.
Boney Kapoor told Zoom, “She was discharged this (Saturday) morning. She is much better now''.
Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal welcome baby girl
On July 16, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl. After a couple of days, they announced the arrival of their daughter with a joint statement. The new parents shared, ''We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24!'' and added, ''Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings! (sic)”. On Saturday, they shared the first glimpse of their little one with a gratitude note for their well-wishers.
Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away
Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, breathed her last on July 18, 2024, due to prolonged illness. Follwing her death, T-Series issued a statement that read: "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."
If we have missed any other important news from B-town, do let us know.