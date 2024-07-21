Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: From Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal becoming parents to Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya's separation, here are the top newsmakers of the week.

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal
Bollywood newsmakers of the week Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In the world of Bollywood, every week comes with exciting events, announcements, and revelations that keep fans hooked. From Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal becoming parents to Natasa Stankovic parting ways with Hardik Pandya, several news grabbed the headlines this week. So, without wasting time, let's quickly take a look at the newsmakers of the week.

Top 5 Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week

Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya announce separation

Model-actress Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya announced their separation on July 18. They released a joint statement to share the news. The statement read: “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family''.

The statement further read: “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.'' Towards the end of the post, they wrote, ''We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time''.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Stree 2' trailer 

After six years of 'Stree', the trailer of its sequel was unveiled recently. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor joined forces to fight against the headless evil spirit, Sarkata in 'Stree 2'. The trailer received an overwhelming response from the fans. Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The horror comedy will be released in cinemas on August 15.

Janhvi Kapoor hospitalized due to food poisoning 

Janhvi Kapoor was recently hospitalised in Mumbai, after suffering a "severe food poisoning'' on July 18. On July 20, she was discharged. The news was confirmed by her dad Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor told Zoom, “She was discharged this (Saturday) morning. She is much better now''.

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal welcome baby girl

On July 16, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child, a baby girl. After a couple of days, they announced the arrival of their daughter with a joint statement. The new parents shared, ''We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24!'' and added, ''Our families are over joyed and we thank our well wishers for their love and blessings! (sic)”. On Saturday, they shared the first glimpse of their little one with a gratitude note for their well-wishers.

Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar passes away

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of Krishan Kumar and the cousin of Bhushan Kumar, breathed her last on July 18, 2024, due to prolonged illness. Follwing her death, T-Series issued a statement that read: "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family’s privacy is respected."

Tishaa Kumar
Tishaa Kumar with Krishan Kumar Photo: X
info_icon

If we have missed any other important news from B-town, do let us know.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Women's Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh Take IND-W Past 200 In Dambulla
  2. India Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup: Tanuja Kanwer Makes Debut - Who Is She?
  3. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Brook-Root Aim To Stretch Hosts' Lead
  4. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Women's Asia Cup T20: Harmanpreet & Co Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Bangladesh Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. No Messi, No Problem: Inter Miami Pip Chicago Fire 1-0 In MLS Game - In Pics
  2. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  3. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  4. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  5. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Nuno Borges Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  2. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  4. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  5. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: 3 People Including Father-Son Duo Die After Car Falls Off Hilly Road In Rajouri; 5 Others Injured
  2. 'Why Should Rahman Be Afraid': Ramdev Defends Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order
  3. India News LIVE: Bangladesh SC Orders To Reduce Job Quota After Massive Protests; 14-Year-Old Nipah Patient Dies In Kerala
  4. 'Workers Not Humans': Karnataka Plans 14-Hour Workday For Tech Industry
  5. From Dy LS Speaker’s Post To Special Status For Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Here Is What Transpired At All-party Meet | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Part Ways, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome Baby Girl And More
  2. Jasmin Bhasin's Corneas Get Damaged, Says 'I Can’t See And Struggling To Sleep Due To Pain'
  3. Returning To Its Own: Laapata Ladies Is Finding A Resonant Audience In Local Communities
  4. Rhea Chakraborty On Life After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: I Am No Longer Acting In Films
  5. Sushmita Sen Confirms She's Been Single For The Past Three Years: I Have No Man In My Life
US News
  1. Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner
  2. Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports
  3. Burger King Introduces Spicy 'Fiery Menu' With Five New Items
  4. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  5. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
World News
  1. Indian-American Community Leader Asks Democrats To Rally Behind President Biden
  2. Who Was Gavin Dasuar? Indian Origin Man Shot Dead In US In Suspected Road Rage Case
  3. Rapper Sean Kingston Indicted In $1 Million Fraud Scheme Along With Mother Janice Turner
  4. Bangladesh Supreme Court Orders To Reduce Job Quotas After Massive Anti-Quota Protests
  5. Miami International Airport On Partial Lockdown After Woman Allegedly Stabbed Multiple Times: Reports
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate