Ponniyin Selvan had another phenomenal day at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs. 27.50 crores, for a five-day running total of Rs. 165.50 crores approx. The film saw a 10 per cent jump in collections from Monday, thanks to festive season.

Here is the box office collection of the film according to Pinkvilla.

Friday - Rs. 38.50 crores

Saturday - Rs. 35.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 39 crores

Monday - Rs. 25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 27.50 crores

Total - Rs. 165.50 crores

PS-1 collected Rs. 18.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, crossing the Rs. 100 crores mark in a record pace of five days. It bettered the previous best of seven days taken by Sarkar and Bigil by full two days.

The fastest to Rs. 100 crores mark in Tamil Nadu are listed below:

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 - 5 days

Sarkar - 7 days

Bigil - 7 days

Beast - 8 days

Vikram - 8 days

Master - 9 days

Mersal - 12 days

Viswasam - 14 days

Baahubali 2 - 15 days

2.0 - 18 days



The film is all set to surpass Vikram in Tamil Nadu and that may happen before the end of the second week. The first week for the film will be around Rs. 130 crores approx and by the end of the second weekend, it can be around Rs. 170-175 crores, leaving just Rs. 7-12 crores to become the biggest grosser in the state, which may happen on next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film recorded a jump on Tuesday everywhere with exception of Andhra Pradesh where there was a minor drop.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 100.75 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 17.75 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 16.25 crores

Kerala - Rs. 15.25 crores

North India - Rs. 15.50 crores

Total - Rs. 165.50 crores