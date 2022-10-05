Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Ponniyin Selvan' Day 5 Box Office Collections: Mani Ratnam's Film Becomes Fastest To Cross 100 Crores In Tamil Nadu

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film recorded a jump on Tuesday everywhere with exception of Andhra Pradesh where there was a minor drop. 

Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will have an ensemble cast.
Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will have an ensemble cast. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 9:50 am

Ponniyin Selvan had another phenomenal day at the Indian box office with a collection of Rs. 27.50 crores, for a five-day running total of Rs. 165.50 crores approx. The film saw a 10 per cent jump in collections from Monday, thanks to festive season. 

Here is the box office collection of the film according to Pinkvilla.

Friday - Rs. 38.50 crores
Saturday - Rs. 35.50 crores
Sunday - Rs. 39 crores
Monday - Rs. 25 crores
Tuesday - Rs. 27.50 crores

Total - Rs. 165.50 crores

PS-1 collected Rs. 18.50 crores approx in Tamil Nadu yesterday, crossing the Rs. 100 crores mark in a record pace of five days. It bettered the previous best of seven days taken by Sarkar and Bigil by full two days.

The fastest to Rs. 100 crores mark in Tamil Nadu are listed below:

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 - 5 days
Sarkar - 7 days
Bigil - 7 days
Beast - 8 days
Vikram - 8 days
Master - 9 days
Mersal - 12 days
Viswasam - 14 days
Baahubali 2 - 15 days
2.0 - 18 days


The film is all set to surpass Vikram in Tamil Nadu and that may happen before the end of the second week. The first week for the film will be around Rs. 130 crores approx and by the end of the second weekend, it can be around Rs. 170-175 crores, leaving just Rs. 7-12 crores to become the biggest grosser in the state, which may happen on next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Related stories

Nagarjuna On 'PS-1': Mani Ratnam Has Proven What A Master Craftsman He Always Was

Mani Ratnam’s 'Ponniyin Selvan I' Breaks Record, Gets Biggest-Ever Global Opening For Tamil Film

Outside Tamil Nadu, the film recorded a jump on Tuesday everywhere with exception of Andhra Pradesh where there was a minor drop. 

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 100.75 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 17.75 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 16.25 crores
Kerala - Rs. 15.25 crores
North India - Rs. 15.50 crores

Total - Rs. 165.50 crores

Tags

Art & Entertainment Mani Ratnam Mani Ratnam Films Ponniyin Selvan: Part One Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Kartik Southern Stars Indian Cinema Bollywood Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Indonesian Fan Recalls Sting Of Tear Gas

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention

Child Porn On Twitter: DCW Seeks CBI Chief's Intervention