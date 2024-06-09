The month of June has brought along with it a number of key events on the international sporting calendar. While the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is underway and French Open about to end, other high-profile events like the Euro 2024 and Copa America are round the corner. (Full T20 WC Coverage | More Sports News)
Check out the key sports fixtures scheduled between June 10 and 16, 2024.
Cricket
The first week of action at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup was replete with surprises - none bigger than the United States stunning Pakistan. What that means is the race for Super 8s qualification will get really interesting, as the heavyweight teams are not guaranteed spots and the likes of England, New Zealand too are struggling early doors.
The week will begin with Bangladesh taking on South Africa in New York on Monday (June 10) and witness other high-octane clashes like West Indies vs New Zealand (in Tarouba on Thursday). The Indian team will meet co-hosts United States in New York on Wednesday, and Canada in Lauderhill on Saturday.
Back home, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women will welcome South Africa for an all-format tour, beginning with the first ODI in Bengaluru on Sunday. The three-ODI series will be followed by a one-off Test and three T20Is, concluding on 9 July.
In Galle, neighbours Sri Lanka will kickstart their three-match women's ODI series against West Indies on Saturday. The ODIs will be followed by three T20Is in Hambantota.
Football
The much-awaited UEFA European Championship 2024 is nearly upon us. A series of international friendlies are currently underway, and will be succeeded by the star-studded Euros, starting late Friday night (12:30 am IST on Saturday).
Hosts Germany take on Scotland in the opener, post which Hungary face Switzerland (6:30pm on Saturday), Spain meet Croatia (9:30pm on Saturday), Italy lock horns with Albania (12:30 am on Sunday), Poland battle Netherlands (6:30pm on Sunday) and Slovenia tussle with Denmark (9:30om on Sunday).
As many as 24 teams will vie to become the champions of Europe. Italy are the defending champions, having clinched the previous edition by edging out England in the final on penalties. It will be the first time that Germany will host the tournament since the country's unification in 1990.
Meanwhile, days after Sunil Chhetri bid adieu to the international arena in a bittersweet farewell, the Indian football team will travel to Qatar without him for their last match of the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The crucial match will be played at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, with India's hopes of qualification hanging by a thread.
Other Sports
The badminton circuit continues to be abuzz with vital tournaments ahead of the Paris Olympics. Sydney will host the BWF 500 Australian Open 2024 starting Tuesday. Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist HS Prannoy is slated to compete at the event and will be India's highest-ranked participant at the event, which ends on Sunday.
Elsewhere, the US Open golf championship will be played in North Carolina between Thursday and Sunday, and the Indian Grand Prix -3 (athletics) will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday.