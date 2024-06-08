Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Farooqi, Rashid Power AFG's Historic 84-Run Win

Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck 80 off 56 deliveries, and New Zealand were bowled out for just 75 runs in pursuit of Afghanistan's 160-run target. This was the Afghans' first-ever T20I victory against the BlackCaps

Rashid Khan, AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024 match 14, AP photo
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Mark Chapman during their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

'Tis the season of major upsets. Or so it seems, looking at how the T20 World Cup 2024 has kicked off. After co-hosts United States stunned Pakistan and Canada prevailed over Ireland, a charged-up Afghanistan completely outplayed the rusty New Zealand, conjuring an 84-run pasting in their Group C clash at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies. (As It Happened | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Chasing the Afghan target of 160 runs, NZ looked utterly clueless in the face of Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi's skillful bowling, and folded for a measly 75-run total in 15.2 overs. This was Afghanistan's first-ever T20I victory over New Zealand.

Farooqi continued his dream beginning in this edition of the 20-over showpiece, returning sensational figures of 4-17 to accompany his deadly fifer (5-9) against Uganda in Afghans' opener. Skipper Rashid returned identical figures as Farooqi, and together they broke the back of the NZ batting.

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Uganda - | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
T20 World Cup: Five-Star Farooqi Leads Afghanistan To 125-Run Win Over Uganda - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Rahmanullah Gurbaz earlier followed up his 45-ball 76 against Uganda with another superb knock against the fancied BlackCaps. The hard-hitting Afghan opener started sedately but cut loose in the latter half of the innings, smashing five sixes and as many fours to finish with a sparkling 80 off just 56 deliveries.

Gurbaz was ably supported by opening partner Ibrahim Zadran (44 off 41) and despite three quick wickets in a fabulous final over by Trent Boult, the Afghans posted a decent total of 159 runs on the board.

The total eventually turned out to be far more than decent, as Rashid and Co ran rampant through the Kiwi batting order. The Afghan captain first sent back his opposite number Kane Williamson, then accounted for Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell off successive deliveries to leave the Kiwi batting in tatters.

But it was Fazalhaq Farooqi who set the tone once again for Afghanistan, striking off the first ball of the innings and then again in his second and third overs to jolt the Kiwis in the powerplay.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi complemented their efforts with two crucial strikes, as the Kiwis' lack of match practice was painfully evident. Consequently, Kane Williamson's team were bowled out for 75 runs with 28 balls left unfaced.

Earlier, Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first. The match was the campaign opener for New Zealand, who have headed into the T20 World Cup without playing any warm-up match. The last T20 international match the Kiwis played before this one was back in April against Pakistan, as part of a five-match away series that was drawn 2-2.

As for Afghanistan, it was the second match of the tournament. Rashid Khan's team handed a 125-run thrashing to Uganda in their opening game, and played a couple of warm-up games in Port of Spain before that.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale(w), Aqib Ilyas(c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Afghanistan will next face Papua New Guinea on June 14 in Tarouba, while the BlackCaps will also head to Tarouba next for their clash against co-hosts West Indies on June 13.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Politics of Communalism Fails: Why BJP Fails To Achieve Majority Mark?
  2. ETV Network Head Ramoji Rao Dies At 87
  3. Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxalites Killed, 3 Jawans Injured In Narayanpur Encounter
  4. Modi To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Time At 7:15 PM On June 9 Amid Heavy Security | Venue, Guests & Other Deets
  5. Family Of Indian Student Who Drowned In Russia River Saw Tragedy Unfold On Video Call
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Gears Up To Battle It Out As Ashwatthama In The New Poster Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  2. Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics
  3. ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  4. How Rohit Purohit And Samridhii Shukla Are Turning Fashion Trendsetters
  5. ‘Baby Reindeer’: Nava Mau, Richard Gadd And Jessica Gunning Have A Heart-To-Heart Conversation At 92NY – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Rashid, Farooqi Bowl AFG To Historic 84-Run Win Over NZ
  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Live Updates: BAN Dealt Early Blows In Pursuit Of 125-Run Target
  3. French Open, 1st SF: Alcaraz Beats Sinner To Seal Final Spot - In Pics
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup: Farooqi, Rashid Power AFG's Historic 84-Run Win
  5. England 0-1 Iceland: Gareth Southgate Promises Three Lions Will Learn From Loss
World News
  1. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  2. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
  3. World’s 50 Best Restaurants Revealed, Spain Boasts The Best!
  4. Day After Strike On School Killed 33, Israel Strikes Another UN School As Gaza War Enters 9th Month | Latest Updates
  5. Top 15 Pride Parades You Must Attend This Year!
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9