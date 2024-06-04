Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, celebrates after his team beat Uganda for 125 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah looks back at his wicket as he's bowled by Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi for 11 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's players celebrate the dismissal of Uganda's Dineshkumar Nakrani as he walks off the field during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with a teammate after taking the wicket of Uganda's Ronak Patel during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Uganda's Cosmas Kyewuta, right, congratulates captain Brian Masaba after bowling out Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah bowls past non-striking batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot for four runs on his way to score a half-century against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan batsmen Ibrahim Zadran, left, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bump gloves while batting against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah fails to stop a shot off of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan batsman Ibrahim Zadran plays a defensive shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Uganda at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.