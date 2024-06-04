Cricket

T20 World Cup: Five-Star Farooqi Leads Afghanistan To 125-Run Win Over Uganda - In Pics

A maiden five-wicket haul from Fazalhaq Farooqi propelled Afghanistan to a thumping 125-run win over Uganda in match 5 of T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (June 4). Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck quickfire fifties to guide the Afghans to a 183-run total at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Farooqi, then breathed fire with the ball, returning career-best T20I figures of 5-9 in four overs to help bowl Uganda out for a modest 58 runs. This was Uganda's first-ever appearance at any World Cup, across formats.