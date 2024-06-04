Cricket

T20 World Cup: Five-Star Farooqi Leads Afghanistan To 125-Run Win Over Uganda - In Pics

A maiden five-wicket haul from Fazalhaq Farooqi propelled Afghanistan to a thumping 125-run win over Uganda in match 5 of T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday (June 4). Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck quickfire fifties to guide the Afghans to a 183-run total at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Farooqi, then breathed fire with the ball, returning career-best T20I figures of 5-9 in four overs to help bowl Uganda out for a modest 58 runs. This was Uganda's first-ever appearance at any World Cup, across formats.

T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Uganda | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, right, celebrates after his team beat Uganda for 125 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

1/10
Riazat Ali Shah
Riazat Ali Shah | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah looks back at his wicket as he's bowled by Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi for 11 runs during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

2/10
Afghanistans players celebrate Dineshkumar Nakranis wicket
Afghanistan's players celebrate Dineshkumar Nakrani's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's players celebrate the dismissal of Uganda's Dineshkumar Nakrani as he walks off the field during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

3/10
Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates Ronak Patels wicket
Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates Ronak Patel's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates with a teammate after taking the wicket of Uganda's Ronak Patel during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

4/10
Cosmas Kyewuta celebrates Ibrahim Zadrans wicket
Cosmas Kyewuta celebrates Ibrahim Zadran's wicket | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Uganda's Cosmas Kyewuta, right, congratulates captain Brian Masaba after bowling out Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

5/10
Ugandas Riazat Ali Shah
Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah bowls past non-striking batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

6/10
Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot against Uganda
Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot against Uganda | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot for four runs on his way to score a half-century against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

7/10
Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan batsmen Ibrahim Zadran, left, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bump gloves while batting against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

8/10
Riazat Ali Shah
Riazat Ali Shah | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah fails to stop a shot off of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

9/10
Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot against Uganda
Ibrahim Zadran plays a shot against Uganda | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan batsman Ibrahim Zadran plays a defensive shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Uganda at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

10/10
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz | Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot against Uganda during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.

