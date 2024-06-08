Welcome to our live coverage of match 14 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana (West Indies) on Saturday, June 8. The Kiwis kickstart their campaign with what is expected to be a challenging face-off against the spin-rich Afghans, on a pitch amenable to the slower bowlers so far. As for Rashid Khan and co, a victory today will go a long way in strengthening their Super 8 berth chances. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs NZ match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)