Cricket

South Africa Women's Tour Of India 2024: Schedule Announced, Check Fixtures

The tour will begin for South Africa with a warm-up one-day game against the Board President's XI, followed by the ODI leg (June 16 to 23), the only Test (June 28 to July 1) and then the T20Is (July 5 to 9). India women will play a Test against SA for the first time in 10 years

File
The one-day internationals between India women and South Africa will be played in Bengaluru, while the one-off Test as well as T20Is will be held in Chennai. Photo: File
info_icon

The schedule for the upcoming South Africa Women’s tour of India is out. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has unveiled the fixtures, announcing that India will host South Africa for three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is starting June 16. (Full IPL Coverage | More Cricket News)

The tour will begin for SA with a warm-up one-day game against the Board President's XI, followed by the ODI leg (June 16 to 23), the only Test (June 28 to July 1) and then the T20Is (July 5 to 9).

T20 World Cup is scheduled in Bangladesh from October 3-20. - BCCI
ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur Confident Of India Reaching The Semi-Final

BY PTI

The one-day internationals will be played in Bengaluru, while the one-off Test as well as T20Is will be held in Chennai. This will be the first time in nearly a decade that the two teams will face off for a Test match - the last occasion was back in November 2014.

SA Women's Tour Of India Schedule

June 13: Warm-up match - South Africa Women vs Board President's XI, Bengaluru

June 16: 1st ODI, Bengaluru

June 19: 2nd ODI, Bengaluru

June 23: 3rd ODI, Bengaluru

June 28-July 1: Only Test, Chennai

July 5: 1st T20I, Chennai

July 7: 2nd T20I, Chennai

July 9: 3rd T20I, Chennai

The white-ball games were originally slated to be held in late 2023, but they had to be postponed because of the ICC ODI World Cup held in India last year. The one-off Test, however, is an addition to the tour and part of an initiative by the BCCI and Cricket South Africa to give a fillip to women's Test cricket.

IND W vs AUS W Test match - null
IND-W Vs AUS-W, One-Off Test: India Women Register Historic Victory Against Australia In Wankhede Stadium - In Pics

BY Outlook Web Desk

India's last two Test outings both resulted in landmark victories. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side played a Test match each against England and Australia in December 2023, and won them by 347 runs and eight wickets, respectively.

