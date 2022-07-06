Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Shikhar Dhawan Replaces Rohit Sharma As India Captain For West Indies ODIs; Virat Kohli Rested

India are currently in England and will play three ODIs and as many T20s starting on July 7. Ravindra Jadeja has been selected as India vice-captain for the ODIs against West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan last played an ODI for India was against West Indies in February earlier this year.
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 5:22 pm

Shikhar Dhawan has been named to lead India in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. Ravindra Jadeja will be Dhawan’s deputy. (More Cricket News)

Interestingly, the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami have been rested besides Rohit. India are currently in England and will complete their UK tour on July 17. The players selected will directly fly out to the Caribbean post that.

India are scheduled to play West Indies in three ODIs on July 22, 24 and 27 with Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain hosting all the games. India will also play five T20s against the West Indies post-ODI series.  

Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan, who are not part of ODI squad for the series in England beginning July 12, have been included in the 16-member team for the West Indies tour.

Shubman Gill, who last played an ODI in December 2020, has also got the selectors' nod. Considering every T20 game is important before the World Cup in Australia, the senior players are likely to return for the five-match series to be played from July 29 to August 7.

The T20 matches will be played in Trinidad, St Kitts and Lauderhill in Florida.

India ODI Squad Vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

