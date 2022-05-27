Friday, May 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Rishabh Pant’s Name Would Be Etched In Record Books Forever If He Plays 100 Tests: Virender Sehwag

Rishabh Pant has so far played 30 Tests for India and scored 1920 runs at an average of 40.85.

Rishabh Pant’s Name Would Be Etched In Record Books Forever If He Plays 100 Tests: Virender Sehwag
Rishabh Pant is the only Indian wicketkeeper to have scored Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa. Twitter/@RishabhPant17

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 May 2022 5:07 pm

If Rishabh Pant wants to get his name etched in record books forever, he should strive to play 100 Test matches for the country, one of India's greatest long format match-winners Virender Sehwag said on Friday.

IPL Points Table | Full Schedule | Cricket News

Sehwag, the country's only cricketer to have struck two triple hundreds in Test cricket, is among the 11 Indians to have played 100 plus Tests and scored over 8500 runs.

Related stories

BAN Vs SL, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Captain Mominul Haque Blames On Players’ Mentality After Huge Loss

'Sachin: A Billion Dreams': Coaxing A Reluctant Legend And On Aamir Khan 'Playing' Tendulkar

Wriddhiman Saha Not To Play For Bengal In Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Knockouts, Exits Team Whatsapp Group Too

Pant, who has an enviable record being the only Indian keeper to have scored Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa, has played 30 Tests and scored 1920 runs so far at an average of 40.85.

"If he (Pant) goes on to play 100+ Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 11 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 11 names," Sehwag said on 'Sports18' while making it clear that white-ball exploits are not for posterity.

The instant gratification of matches won in T20Is and ODIs are fine but in the long run, people only remember what you have done in a white jersey, said the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'. 

"Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books," Sehwag said.

Tags

Sports Cricket Rishabh Pant Virender Sehwag Virat Kohli India National Cricket Team Australia England South Africa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read