The French capital is all dolled up to host the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and is ready to steal the global spotlight with a historic opening ceremony taking place at the Seine River, on July 26th. Athletes from around the world have already started arriving, and anticipation is building for the impressive list of dignitaries expected to attend. (More Sports News)
River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. This iconic river will also be the venue for two Olympic events - marathon swimming and swimming leg of the triathlon.
The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be a grand diplomatic stage.
The local organizing committee anticipates welcoming around 120 world leaders and approximately 160 ministers. In a separate announcement, the French government confirmed that at least 100 heads of state and government have accepted invitations to the Games.
As of now, there is no information if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance at the opening ceremony.
Check List Of Dignitaries Likely To Grace Seine Gala
Dignitaries In Attendance
Note: Some of the dignitaries listed have confirmed their attendance, while others are expected to attend.
Host nation
President Emmanuel Macron
First Lady Brigitte Macron
COJOP2024 President Tony Estanguet
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo
President of CNOSF and UCI David Lappartient
International Attendees
Argentina
President Javier Milei
Australia
Sports Minister Anika Wells
Belgium
King Philippe
Queen Mathilde
Brazil
First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva (representing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva)
Sports Minister André Fufuca
Canada
Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough
Chile
President Gabriel Boric
China
Vice President Han Zheng (representing President Xi Jinping)
Croatia
Former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović
Czech Republic
Prime Minister Petr Fiala
Fiji
President Wiliame Katonivere
Finland
President Alexander Stubb
Germany
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (expected)
Greece
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Republic of Ireland
Taoiseach Simon Harris (expected)
Israel
President Isaac Herzog
Italy
President Sergio Mattarella
Luxembourg
Grand Duke Henri
Mexico
First Gentleman-elect Jesús María Tarriba (representing President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum)
Monaco
Sovereign Prince Albert II
Montenegro
Prime Minister Milojko Spajic
Morocco
Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch (representing King Mohammed VI)
Netherlands
King Willem-Alexander
Queen Máxima
Princess Catharina-Amalia
Princess Alexia
Prime Minister Dick Schoof
Paraguay
President Santiago Peña
Singapore
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Romania
President Klaus Iohannis
Ukraine
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (representing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy)
United Kingdom
Princess Royal Anne (representing King Charles III)
Prime Minister Keir Starmer
United States
First Lady Jill Biden (representing President Joe Biden)
First Partner of California Jennifer Newsom
International Organizations
European Union: President of the European Council Charles Michel (expected)
UNESCO: Director-General Audrey Azoulay
United Nations: Secretary General António Guterres
Live Streaming Of Paris Olympic Games 2024 In India
The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics begin from 7:30 pm local time. That would mean in India, fans will be able to watch the ceremony from 11 pm.
Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony?
Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.