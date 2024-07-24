Other Sports

Will PM Modi Attend Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony - Check List Of Dignitaries Likely To Grace Seine Gala

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Check out who all will attend the opening ceremony on July 26th

River Seine
River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. Photo: X/@Paris2024
The French capital is all dolled up to host the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and is ready to steal the global spotlight with a historic opening ceremony taking place at the Seine River, on July 26th. Athletes from around the world have already started arriving, and anticipation is building for the impressive list of dignitaries expected to attend. (More Sports News)

River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. This iconic river will also be the venue for two Olympic events - marathon swimming and swimming leg of the triathlon.

The Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be a grand diplomatic stage.

River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. - X/@Paris2024
The local organizing committee anticipates welcoming around 120 world leaders and approximately 160 ministers. In a separate announcement, the French government confirmed that at least 100 heads of state and government have accepted invitations to the Games.

As of now, there is no information if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance at the opening ceremony.

Check List Of Dignitaries Likely To Grace Seine Gala

Dignitaries In Attendance

Note: Some of the dignitaries listed have confirmed their attendance, while others are expected to attend.

Host nation

  • President Emmanuel Macron

  • First Lady Brigitte Macron

  • COJOP2024 President Tony Estanguet

  • Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo

  • President of CNOSF and UCI David Lappartient

International Attendees

Argentina

  • President Javier Milei

Australia

  • Sports Minister Anika Wells

Belgium

  • King Philippe

  • Queen Mathilde

Brazil

  • First Lady Rosângela Lula da Silva (representing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva)

  • Sports Minister André Fufuca

Canada

  • Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough

Chile

  • President Gabriel Boric

China

  • Vice President Han Zheng (representing President Xi Jinping)

Croatia

  • Former President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović

Czech Republic

  • Prime Minister Petr Fiala

Fiji

  • President Wiliame Katonivere

Finland

  • President Alexander Stubb

Germany

  • President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (expected)

Greece

  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Republic of Ireland

  • Taoiseach Simon Harris (expected)

Israel

  • President Isaac Herzog

Italy

  • President Sergio Mattarella

Luxembourg

  • Grand Duke Henri

Mexico

  • First Gentleman-elect Jesús María Tarriba (representing President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum)

Monaco

  • Sovereign Prince Albert II

Montenegro

  • Prime Minister Milojko Spajic

Morocco

  • Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch (representing King Mohammed VI)

Netherlands

  • King Willem-Alexander

  • Queen Máxima

  • Princess Catharina-Amalia

  • Princess Alexia

  • Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Paraguay

  • President Santiago Peña

Singapore

  • President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Romania

  • President Klaus Iohannis

Ukraine

  • Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (representing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

United Kingdom

  • Princess Royal Anne (representing King Charles III)

  • Prime Minister Keir Starmer

United States

  • First Lady Jill Biden (representing President Joe Biden)

  • First Partner of California Jennifer Newsom

International Organizations

  • European Union: President of the European Council Charles Michel (expected)

  • UNESCO: Director-General Audrey Azoulay

  • United Nations: Secretary General António Guterres

Live Streaming Of Paris Olympic Games 2024 In India

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics begin from 7:30 pm local time. That would mean in India, fans will be able to watch the ceremony from 11 pm.

River Seine in Paris - X/@paris2024
Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Date, Timings, Venue, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Where to watch Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony?

Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be aired live on Sports 18 channels throughout India. Live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

