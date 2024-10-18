Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The second day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has Telugu Titans facing off against Tamil Thalaivas, and Puneri Paltan meeting Haryana Steelers on Saturday (October 19, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)
The Titans won the season-opening encounter on Friday, beating Bengaluru Bulls 37-29 to kickstart their PKL 11 journey well. The Thalaivas, Paltan and Steelers will meanwhile play their respective first games on Saturday.
Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Head-To-Head, Track Record
Both the Thalaivas and Titans had unfulfilling ends to their respective campaigns in the previous season. With two wins, 19 defeats and a tie, the Titans finished 12th on the points table with 21 points in PKL 10. The Thalaivas ended up in ninth position after winning nine games and losing 13. They had a total of 51 points in Season 10.
The Titans and the Thalaivas have locked horns 14 times in PKL history so far. Out of these 14 games, the Thalaivas have won eight, while the Titans have come out victorious on five occasions. One match ended in a tie. The latest contest between the two teams ended in favour of the Thalaivas, who narrowly won it by a 38-36 margin in Season 10.
Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers: Head-To-Head, Track Record
Puneri Paltan are the defending champions, having finished on top (17 wins, two losses, three ties, 96 points) to qualify for the play-offs and beating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the PKL 10 final. The Steelers, on the other hand, finished fifth after winning 13 matches, losing eight and playing out one tie to advance to the playoffs. They ended up losing to Paltan in the title round.
As for the head-to-head record, Paltan are ahead, having won nine of the 15 games the two sides have played in PKL history. The Haryana-based franchise has five wins, and one game ended in a tie. Puneri Paltan won two of the three encounters between the two teams last season, including the finale.
Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Day 2 matches of PKL 11 be played?
The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas game will be played on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8pm IST, and the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.
Where will the Day 2 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?
Both the Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.