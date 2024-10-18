Other Sports

Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

Here is all you need to know about the Day 2 matches of Pro Kabaddi League season 11: venue, head-to-head record, telecast and live streaming details

telugu-titans-bengaluru-bulls-pro-kabaddi-league
Telugu Titans beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-29 in the opening game of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

The second day of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 has Telugu Titans facing off against Tamil Thalaivas, and Puneri Paltan meeting Haryana Steelers on Saturday (October 19, 2024). Both games will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the opening leg of PKL 11. (More Sports News)

The Titans won the season-opening encounter on Friday, beating Bengaluru Bulls 37-29 to kickstart their PKL 11 journey well. The Thalaivas, Paltan and Steelers will meanwhile play their respective first games on Saturday.

Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Head-To-Head, Track Record

Both the Thalaivas and Titans had unfulfilling ends to their respective campaigns in the previous season. With two wins, 19 defeats and a tie, the Titans finished 12th on the points table with 21 points in PKL 10. The Thalaivas ended up in ninth position after winning nine games and losing 13. They had a total of 51 points in Season 10.

The Titans and the Thalaivas have locked horns 14 times in PKL history so far. Out of these 14 games, the Thalaivas have won eight, while the Titans have come out victorious on five occasions. One match ended in a tie. The latest contest between the two teams ended in favour of the Thalaivas, who narrowly won it by a 38-36 margin in Season 10.

Tamil Thalaivas players in the Pro Kabaddi league 2024. - Photo: Tamil Thalaivas
PKL 11: Tamil Thalaivas Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers: Head-To-Head, Track Record

Puneri Paltan are the defending champions, having finished on top (17 wins, two losses, three ties, 96 points) to qualify for the play-offs and beating Haryana Steelers 28-25 in the PKL 10 final. The Steelers, on the other hand, finished fifth after winning 13 matches, losing eight and playing out one tie to advance to the playoffs. They ended up losing to Paltan in the title round.

As for the head-to-head record, Paltan are ahead, having won nine of the 15 games the two sides have played in PKL history. The Haryana-based franchise has five wins, and one game ended in a tie. Puneri Paltan won two of the three encounters between the two teams last season, including the finale.

Haryana Steelers had three defenders in the top 10 for tackle points last season. - Special Arrangement
PKL 11: Haryana Steelers Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Telugu Titans Vs Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan Vs Haryana Steelers, PKL 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Day 2 matches of PKL 11 be played?

The Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas game will be played on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 8pm IST, and the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers on Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 9pm IST. Both matches will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where will the Day 2 matches of PKL 11 be telecast and live streamed?

Both the Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Top Order Fires As Indian Colts Set 184-Run Target For Shaheens
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group A Day 2: Gaikwad Leads Strong Maharashtra Response After Iyer’s Ton Lifts Mumbai
  3. IND-A Vs PAK-A Toss Update, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: India Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: Late India Collapse Puts New Zealand On The Brink Of Victory
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4: India Set 107-Run Target For Kiwis Despite Sarfaraz, Rishabh Heroics
Football News
  1. East Bengal FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Second Half Starts With Yellow Card For Apuia; EBFC 0-1 MBSG
  2. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Set-Up MCFC's Fatorda Victory
  3. Indian Super League 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Score As Mumbai City FC Beat Goa 2-1 At Fatorda
  4. Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite West Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  2. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
  3. What Raavan Means To Muslim Artisans During Dusshera
  4. Police Detains Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar For Staging Protest In Hyderabad
  5. A Necessary Obituary | A Poem
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  2. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  3. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  4. Netanyahu's Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar, Reveals Autopsy
  5. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails