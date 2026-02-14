Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker-George Dockrell's Late Blitz Propel IRE To 235

Ireland's stand-in skipper Lorcan Tucker smashes 94 runs off just 51 balls to take his team to 235/5 in Colombo. X/Cricket Ireland

Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 22 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 14, 2026. Both Ireland and Oman are languishing in fourth and fifth spots, respectively, in Group B after losing their initial two games. While Ireland lost to Sri Lanka and Australia, Oman was defeated by Zimbabwe and the Lankan Tigers in their two matches. Both teams are virtually out of the tournament and will enter the field to salvage some pride in their remaining matches. Ireland have had the upper hand over Oman in the previous outings, winning four out of six, but they will play the match without the services of their captain Paul Stirling, who has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Feb 2026, 01:00:34 pm IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: OMAN Off To Good Start Aamir Kaleem and Jatinder Singh have got Oman to a decent start while chasing a mammoth 236 runs. They need to have a huge powerplay, if they even want to come closer to the target. OMAN 21/0 (2)

14 Feb 2026, 12:41:33 pm IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 21 Runs From Last Over! George Dockrell smashed three sixes in the last over of Sufyan Mehmood to take Ireland to 235 runs in 20 overs. Though Tucker remain stranded on 94 not out but Dockrell's 9-ball 35 propelled IRE to the highest total of the World Cup so far. IRE 235/5 (20)

14 Feb 2026, 12:24:20 pm IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Gareth Delany Departs! Gareth Delany hit Shah Faisal for 2 fours and six but eventually fell on the penultimate ball of the over for 56 off 30 balls. However, he has done his work and has given his team a solid base base to explode in the last three overs. IRE 167/5 (17)

14 Feb 2026, 12:04:40 pm IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Delany-Tucker Counter Attacks Lorcan Tucker (53*) and Gareth Delany (24*) have taken the attack to the Oman spinner despite losing four early wickets. Both the batter used sweeps and ramps pretty well to negate the Oman spinners. Meanwhile, Tucker gets to his half-century with a beautiful sweep to Aamir.

14 Feb 2026, 11:50:51 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: OMAN On Top! Oman have pulled back the run-rate and have also taken wickets at regular intervals. Both their spinners - Aamir Kaleem and Shakeel Ahmed have been on target by picking up all the four wickets. Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany have the onus to take IRE to a competitive score from here. IRE 79/4 (10)

14 Feb 2026, 11:26:33 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 3rd Wicket Down! Ireland have been able to maintain a good run-rate in the powerplay as they have fraught with risk against spinners but in this quest they have also lost three wickets, which have given Oman an upper hand in the match. IRE 45/3 (5)

14 Feb 2026, 11:03:04 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: First Over Wicket! Ross Adair and Tim Tector are on the crease to open the innings for Ireland. Meanwhile, Shakeel Ahmed will start the proceeding for Oman with the ball. However, it's not an ominous start for IRE as Ahmed castled Tector to give Oman the first breakthrough. IRE 10/1 (1)

14 Feb 2026, 10:47:58 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

14 Feb 2026, 10:36:11 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update Oman won the toss and elected to field first at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

14 Feb 2026, 10:17:30 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Matches: 6 Ireland: 4 Oman: 2

14 Feb 2026, 09:58:03 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details The Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 11 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

14 Feb 2026, 09:32:08 am IST Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details Match: Ireland vs Oman, Group B Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo Time: 11 AM IST