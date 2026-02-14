Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker-George Dockrell's Late Blitz Propel IRE To 235

Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: OMAN Off To Good Start
Aamir Kaleem and Jatinder Singh have got Oman to a decent start while chasing a mammoth 236 runs. They need to have a huge powerplay, if they even want to come closer to the target.
OMAN 21/0 (2)
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 21 Runs From Last Over!
George Dockrell smashed three sixes in the last over of Sufyan Mehmood to take Ireland to 235 runs in 20 overs. Though Tucker remain stranded on 94 not out but Dockrell's 9-ball 35 propelled IRE to the highest total of the World Cup so far.
IRE 235/5 (20)
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Gareth Delany Departs!
Gareth Delany hit Shah Faisal for 2 fours and six but eventually fell on the penultimate ball of the over for 56 off 30 balls. However, he has done his work and has given his team a solid base base to explode in the last three overs.
IRE 167/5 (17)
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Delany-Tucker Counter Attacks
Lorcan Tucker (53*) and Gareth Delany (24*) have taken the attack to the Oman spinner despite losing four early wickets. Both the batter used sweeps and ramps pretty well to negate the Oman spinners. Meanwhile, Tucker gets to his half-century with a beautiful sweep to Aamir.
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: OMAN On Top!
Oman have pulled back the run-rate and have also taken wickets at regular intervals. Both their spinners - Aamir Kaleem and Shakeel Ahmed have been on target by picking up all the four wickets. Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany have the onus to take IRE to a competitive score from here.
IRE 79/4 (10)
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 3rd Wicket Down!
Ireland have been able to maintain a good run-rate in the powerplay as they have fraught with risk against spinners but in this quest they have also lost three wickets, which have given Oman an upper hand in the match.
IRE 45/3 (5)
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: First Over Wicket!
Ross Adair and Tim Tector are on the crease to open the innings for Ireland. Meanwhile, Shakeel Ahmed will start the proceeding for Oman with the ball. However, it's not an ominous start for IRE as Ahmed castled Tector to give Oman the first breakthrough.
IRE 10/1 (1)
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update
Oman won the toss and elected to field first at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 6
Ireland: 4
Oman: 2
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The Ireland vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network from 11 AM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details
Match: Ireland vs Oman, Group B
Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo
Time: 11 AM IST
Ireland Vs Oman LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!
Happy Valentines Day! We are back to make your day even more special with the live coverage of match 22 between Ireland and Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.