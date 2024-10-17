After a disappointing campaign last year, Tamil Thalaivas are determined to make a strong statement in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), which kicks off on October 18. (More Sports News)
Having reached the semi-finals in Season 9 but missing out on the playoffs in Season 10, the Thalaivas have retained key players and made strategic additions to challenge for the title.
Under the leadership of Udaya Kumar as head coach and former PKL champion Dharmaraj Cheralathan as strategy coach, the team will look to combine experience and youth for a successful campaign.
Strengths
One of Tamil Thalaivas' biggest advantages is the retention of their core squad from the previous season. Star raider Narender, with 429 raid points over the past two seasons, will continue to spearhead the attack. The addition of Sachin, a marquee signing at INR 2.15 crores, significantly bolsters their raiding unit. Sachin, the all-time leader in do-or-die raid points (233), brings vast experience with 952 raid points in his PKL career.
Additionally, the team has dependable backup raiders in Vishal Chahal, who made an impressive PKL debut last season with 34 raid points, and the seasoned Chandran Ranjit, who has amassed 534 raid points. This gives Tamil Thalaivas one of the most formidable raiding units on paper.
The Thalaivas have retained their key defenders, including Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Mohit, and Amirhossein Bastami. Sagar and Sahil Gulia were among the top 10 defenders in PKL 10, with 66 and 69 tackle points respectively. This defensive continuity ensures the team remains solid at the back, providing a well-rounded unit with both defensive and offensive strength.
Weaknesses
While Tamil Thalaivas have a solid starting defence, there is a concern about the depth in this department. If main defenders Sahil Gulia or Sagar face injury or a dip in form, the backup defenders — M. Abishek, Himanshu, Mohit, and Amirhossein Bastami — will be under significant pressure to maintain the team’s defensive balance. Last season, Sagar’s injury had a noticeable impact on the team's defensive performance, and a similar issue this season could expose their lack of experienced replacements.
Opportunities
Sachin, already an elite raider, is just 48 points away from reaching the prestigious 1000 raid points milestone in PKL. After some inconsistent seasons by his high standards, Season 11 presents an opportunity for Sachin to re-establish himself as one of the league's best. With Narender sharing raiding duties, Sachin has the chance to break the 200 raid points barrier in a season — a feat he has yet to achieve.
The Thalaivas’ dynamic raiding duo of Sachin and Narender, combined with an experienced backup, could propel them deep into the playoffs if they find their rhythm early in the season.
Threats
One major concern for Tamil Thalaivas is the absence of an established all-rounder with PKL experience. Moein Safaghi, the team’s only all-rounder, is yet to make his PKL debut, which puts immense pressure on him to perform in his first season. All-rounders are key to maintaining balance in both defence and offence, and Tamil Thalaivas’ reliance on an untested player could be risky.
If injuries or form issues strike any of the starting players, especially in high-pressure moments, the lack of an experienced all-rounder may limit Thalaivas’ flexibility to adapt, making this a critical area of concern.
Conclusion
Tamil Thalaivas have built a strong and well-rounded squad, but their ability to navigate potential injuries and the lack of an experienced all-rounder could define their campaign in PKL Season 11. With a powerful raiding unit and a solid defence, they have the tools to mount a serious challenge for the title, provided they manage their squad depth effectively.