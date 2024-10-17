Sachin, already an elite raider, is just 48 points away from reaching the prestigious 1000 raid points milestone in PKL. After some inconsistent seasons by his high standards, Season 11 presents an opportunity for Sachin to re-establish himself as one of the league's best. With Narender sharing raiding duties, Sachin has the chance to break the 200 raid points barrier in a season — a feat he has yet to achieve.