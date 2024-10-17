Other Sports

PKL 11: UP Yoddhas Squad Analysis - Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats

With some key additions during the auction, including the high-profile signing of Bharat for INR 1.30 crore, let’s delve into a detailed SWOT analysis of their squad ahead of the new season

UP Yoddhas player in PKL season 10.
UP Yoddhas player in PKL season 10. Photo: UP Yoddhas
info_icon

After an unexpected early exit in Season 10, UP Yoddhas are gearing up for a stronger comeback in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11. (More Sports News)

Having qualified for the playoffs five times in their six PKL campaigns, the Yoddhas will aim to restore their reputation as consistent contenders under the leadership of head coach Jasveer Singh.

With some key additions during the auction, including the high-profile signing of Bharat for INR 1.30 crore, let’s delve into a detailed SWOT analysis of their squad ahead of the new season.

Strengths

The Yoddhas boast one of the most potent raiding units in PKL 11. Surender Gill and Bharat, with 487 and 497 career raid points respectively, are expected to lead the attack and cause trouble for opposition defences. They are supported by Gagana Gowda, who impressed with 92 raid points in his debut season, further enhancing their offensive depth.

The raiding department also benefits from the experience of Bhavani Rajput, who has scored over 150 raid points in his PKL career, as well as promising talents like Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, and Aksham Suryawanshi. This depth offers coach Jasveer Singh multiple attacking options, making UP Yoddhas one of the most dangerous offensive sides this season.

Weaknesses

While their attack looks formidable, the Yoddhas’ success will heavily depend on how their defence performs. Sumit, with 254 tackle points in his PKL career, will anchor the defence, but consistency from the rest of the unit remains a concern.

UP Yoddhas raider Bharat Hooda (left) trains ahead of Pro Kabaddi League season 11. - Special Arrangement
Pro Kabaddi League: Why UP Yoddhas' Star Raider Bharat Hooda Doesn't 'Think Too Much'

BY Bhuvan Gupta

Mahender Singh, Ashu Singh, and Sahul Kumar are experienced defenders, but their recent performances have been below par. Ashu managed just 20 tackle points in Season 10, while Mahender and Sahul contributed 31 and 39 tackle points, respectively—their lowest returns in a single season. For the Yoddhas to have a balanced approach, these defenders must raise their game and deliver more consistent performances.

Opportunities

Season 11 presents the perfect opportunity for Surender Gill to step up as the primary raider of the team. In previous seasons, he played a supporting role to Pardeep Narwal, but with Pardeep no longer in the squad, Surender will now have the chance to lead from the front. Having amassed close to 500 raid points in his PKL career, this could be his breakthrough season as the team’s undisputed lead raider.

Moreover, the upcoming season also offers a chance at redemption for defenders like Mahender Singh, Ashu Singh, and Sahul Kumar. After a disappointing campaign in PKL 10, they will be eager to make amends and prove their worth this season.

Threats

A major threat to UP Yoddhas’ campaign is the fitness of their star raider, Surender Gill. While he can dominate matches when fit, injuries have hampered his consistency in recent seasons. In the last two campaigns, he featured in only 24 matches, managing 140 raid points in Season 9 and 87 in Season 10.

His effectiveness on the mat is undeniable, but if he cannot stay fit for the entire season, it could severely impact the Yoddhas' chances of making a deep run in the tournament. The team’s reliance on him also highlights a lack of backup if injury strikes again.

Conclusion

The UP Yoddhas enter PKL 11 with a strong raiding unit and the potential for defensive improvement. While opportunities exist for players like Surender Gill to lead the charge, their campaign hinges on consistency in defence and the fitness of key players. If they can overcome these challenges, a return to the playoffs looks well within reach.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: Dottin Claims Four Wickets, NZ-W At 104-7 In 16.4 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 1: Salil Arora’s Ton Revives Punjab After Rocky Start Vs Madhya Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  5. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Hosts Down To 10 As Sana Sees Second Yellow | BFC 1-0 PFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  3. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  4. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  5. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3