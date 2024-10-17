Season 11 presents the perfect opportunity for Surender Gill to step up as the primary raider of the team. In previous seasons, he played a supporting role to Pardeep Narwal, but with Pardeep no longer in the squad, Surender will now have the chance to lead from the front. Having amassed close to 500 raid points in his PKL career, this could be his breakthrough season as the team’s undisputed lead raider.