After an unexpected early exit in Season 10, UP Yoddhas are gearing up for a stronger comeback in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11. (More Sports News)
Having qualified for the playoffs five times in their six PKL campaigns, the Yoddhas will aim to restore their reputation as consistent contenders under the leadership of head coach Jasveer Singh.
With some key additions during the auction, including the high-profile signing of Bharat for INR 1.30 crore, let’s delve into a detailed SWOT analysis of their squad ahead of the new season.
Strengths
The Yoddhas boast one of the most potent raiding units in PKL 11. Surender Gill and Bharat, with 487 and 497 career raid points respectively, are expected to lead the attack and cause trouble for opposition defences. They are supported by Gagana Gowda, who impressed with 92 raid points in his debut season, further enhancing their offensive depth.
The raiding department also benefits from the experience of Bhavani Rajput, who has scored over 150 raid points in his PKL career, as well as promising talents like Heidarali Ekrami, Shivam Chaudhary, Keshav Kumar, and Aksham Suryawanshi. This depth offers coach Jasveer Singh multiple attacking options, making UP Yoddhas one of the most dangerous offensive sides this season.
Weaknesses
While their attack looks formidable, the Yoddhas’ success will heavily depend on how their defence performs. Sumit, with 254 tackle points in his PKL career, will anchor the defence, but consistency from the rest of the unit remains a concern.
Mahender Singh, Ashu Singh, and Sahul Kumar are experienced defenders, but their recent performances have been below par. Ashu managed just 20 tackle points in Season 10, while Mahender and Sahul contributed 31 and 39 tackle points, respectively—their lowest returns in a single season. For the Yoddhas to have a balanced approach, these defenders must raise their game and deliver more consistent performances.
Opportunities
Season 11 presents the perfect opportunity for Surender Gill to step up as the primary raider of the team. In previous seasons, he played a supporting role to Pardeep Narwal, but with Pardeep no longer in the squad, Surender will now have the chance to lead from the front. Having amassed close to 500 raid points in his PKL career, this could be his breakthrough season as the team’s undisputed lead raider.
Moreover, the upcoming season also offers a chance at redemption for defenders like Mahender Singh, Ashu Singh, and Sahul Kumar. After a disappointing campaign in PKL 10, they will be eager to make amends and prove their worth this season.
Threats
A major threat to UP Yoddhas’ campaign is the fitness of their star raider, Surender Gill. While he can dominate matches when fit, injuries have hampered his consistency in recent seasons. In the last two campaigns, he featured in only 24 matches, managing 140 raid points in Season 9 and 87 in Season 10.
His effectiveness on the mat is undeniable, but if he cannot stay fit for the entire season, it could severely impact the Yoddhas' chances of making a deep run in the tournament. The team’s reliance on him also highlights a lack of backup if injury strikes again.
Conclusion
The UP Yoddhas enter PKL 11 with a strong raiding unit and the potential for defensive improvement. While opportunities exist for players like Surender Gill to lead the charge, their campaign hinges on consistency in defence and the fitness of key players. If they can overcome these challenges, a return to the playoffs looks well within reach.