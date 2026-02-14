2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 7 Events At Cortina

The last conversation that Maxim Naumov had with his parents was about following in their footsteps to the Olympics. Now the American figure skater has done it. The 24-year-old Naumov finished his Winter Games debut with an emotional free skate Friday night, just over a year after Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among 67 people killed when American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed into a military helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport and fell into the dark depths of the Potomac River. This gallery showcases top photos from Day 7 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics taken by Associated Press photographers.

Mikhail Shaidorov Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan competes during the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
Vladimir Semirunniy Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating
Vladimir Semirunniy of Poland competes in the men's 10,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
Zhao Dan Milan Cortina Olympics Skeleton
China's Zhao Dan slides down the track during a women's skeleton run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Mikhail Shaidorov
Gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan jumps up to the podium to receive his medal with silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, left, and bronze medalist Shun Sato of Japan, right, after competing in the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Ilia Malinin Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
Ilia Malinin of the United States falls during the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, poses after winning the gold medal in the cross country skiing men's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
John Steel Hagenbuch Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
John Steel Hagenbuch, of the United States, competes in the cross country skiing men's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling Mattia Giovanella
Italy's Mattia Giovanella gestures holding his shoes, after the men's curling round robin session against Britain, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
Best Photos From Winter Olympics Games 2026
Australia's Josie Baff (17) celebrates her gold medal win past bronze medalist Italy's Michela Moioli (6) and Switzerland's Noemie Wiedmer (3) during the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics Bobsled Mica Moore
Jamaica's Mica Moore starts for a women's monobob training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, sits on the leader's chair after crossing the finish line in the the cross country skiing men's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
Roope Hintz Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Finland's Roope Hintz, right, challenges Sweden's Joel Eriksson Ek during a preliminary round match of men's ice hockey between Finland and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Winter Olympic Best Photos
Silver medalist Czechia's Eva Adamczykova celebrates with team members after the women's snowboard cross finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen
Silver medalist Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen, of Norway, crosses the finish line during the men's 10-kilometer sprint biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country Remi Drolet
Remi Drolet, of Canada, competes in the cross country skiing men's 10km interval start free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Milan Cortina Olympics Skeleton Matt Weston
Britain's gold medalist Matt Weston celebrates as he arrives at the finish during a men's skeleton run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Best Photos From Winter Olympics Games 2026
Sweden's Ida Karlsson (14) and Anna Kjellbin (71) try to clear the puck out of the corner during the second period of a women's ice hockey quarterfinal match between Sweden and Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Carolyn Kaster
Milan Cortina Olympics Biathlon Sebastian Samuelsson
Sebastian Samuelsson, of Sweden, reacts in the finish area of the men's 10-kilometer sprint biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Anna Fernstaedt Milan Cortina Olympics Skeleton
Czech Republic's Anna Fernstaedt slides down the track during a women's skeleton run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. () | PhotoAP/Aijaz Rahi
Best Photos From Winter Olympics Games 2026
Donovan Carrillo of Mexico kisses the ice after competing during the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
Best Photos From Winter Olympics Games 2026
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, gets the bronze medal for the men's 10-kilometer sprint biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy. | Photo: AP/Andrew Medichini
Milan Cortina Olympics Skeleton Jisoo Kim
South Korea's Jisoo Kim arrives at the finish during a men's skeleton run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboard Chase Josey
United States' Chase Josey competes during the men's snowboarding halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Abbie Parr
Ilia Malinin Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating
Ilia Malinin of the United States reacts after competing while waiting for scores during the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
