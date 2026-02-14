2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 7 Events At Cortina
The last conversation that Maxim Naumov had with his parents was about following in their footsteps to the Olympics. Now the American figure skater has done it. The 24-year-old Naumov finished his Winter Games debut with an emotional free skate Friday night, just over a year after Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were among 67 people killed when American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed into a military helicopter on approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport and fell into the dark depths of the Potomac River. This gallery showcases top photos from Day 7 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics taken by Associated Press photographers.
