Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: Parisians Look To Go 5 Points Clear At The Top

Good Evening Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the French Ligue 1 matchday 22 encounter between league leaders Paris Saint-Germain and 6th placed side Rennes. Luis Enrique’s men arrive in blistering form, fresh from a dominant 5-0 Le Classique victory over Marseille, and are determined to maintain their two-point lead over a persistent Lens. In contrast, Rennes enters a new era following the sudden dismissal of manager Habib Beye. Despite sitting sixth, a string of four consecutive defeats has left the hosts desperate for a reset as well as 3 points. The Parisians are also in the knockouts play-off round in the UEFA Champions League after finishing 11th in the league phase standings. PSG can go 5 points clear of 2nd placed Lens if they secure all the points tonight. Follow along for the real-time scores, live updates and more.

Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: REN Starting XI

Le 𝗫𝗜 👊 pic.twitter.com/JDCbejSiVU — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) February 13, 2026

Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: PSG Starting XI

13 Feb 2026, 09:40:08 pm IST Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Rennes Vs PSG Competition: French Ligue 1 matchday 22 Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes Time: 11:30PM (IST)