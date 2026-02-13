Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: Parisians Look To Go 5 Points Clear At The Top

Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: League leaders up against 5th placed outfit at the Roazhon Park. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more

PSG Vs Rennes Live Score Ligue 1 2025-26 Matchday 22
Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring brace against Marseille in Ligue 1 2025-26 match. PSG_English/X
Good Evening Football fans. Welcome to our live coverage of the French Ligue 1 matchday 22 encounter between league leaders Paris Saint-Germain and 6th placed side Rennes. Luis Enrique’s men arrive in blistering form, fresh from a dominant 5-0 Le Classique victory over Marseille, and are determined to maintain their two-point lead over a persistent Lens. In contrast, Rennes enters a new era following the sudden dismissal of manager Habib Beye. Despite sitting sixth, a string of four consecutive defeats has left the hosts desperate for a reset as well as 3 points. The Parisians are also in the knockouts play-off round in the UEFA Champions League after finishing 11th in the league phase standings. PSG can go 5 points clear of 2nd placed Lens if they secure all the points tonight. Follow along for the real-time scores, live updates and more.
LIVE UPDATES

Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: REN Starting XI

Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: PSG Starting XI

Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: Match Details

Fixture: Rennes Vs PSG

Competition: French Ligue 1 matchday 22

Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes

Time: 11:30PM (IST)

Rennes Vs PSG LIVE Score, French Ligue 1 2025-26: Welcome

Greetings everyone. Stay with us as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the French Ligue 1 matchday 22 clash between Rennes and PSG.

