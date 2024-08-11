Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 15, Top Pic: China's Wang Twins Win Artistic Swimming Duet Gold

The Chinese duo of Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi was one of four sets of twins in action at the duet competition. The win for China highlighted its growing dominance in Olympic artistic swimming, especially with Russia not being allowed to participate

china-wang-twins-paris-olympics-artistic-swimming-ap-photo
China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi compete in the duet free routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday (August 10). Photo: AP
info_icon

The world of artistic swimming is all about synchronization of skills. Taking it to the next level at the Paris Olympics, day 15 of the Summer Games saw four sets of twins (one of them part of a set of triplets) in action in the duet competition on Saturday (August 10). (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

One of those pairs was the Chinese duo of Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, who took home the gold medal with a total of 566.4783 points. They held off two teams that bagged the first-ever artistic swimming medals for their countries.

Kate Shortman and Isabelle Thorpe of Britain claimed the silver with 558.5367, edging out another set of twins, Noortje and Bregje de Brouwer, who earned bronze for the Netherlands at 558.3963.

Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as Talash, wears a cape which reads "free Afghan women" as she competes during the B-Girls Pre-Qualifier Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP
Paris Olympics Day 13, Top Pic: 'Free Afghan Women' Message At Breaking Debut

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The win for China highlighted its growing dominance in Olympic artistic swimming, especially with Russia not being allowed to participate. From Sydney 2000 to Tokyo 2020, Russia had won every single artistic swimming gold medal at the Olympic Games. But the invasion of Ukraine led to Russia's ouster and hence their end of reign.

The Wang twins’ win crowned a superb fortnight for China at the Olympic Aquatics Centre next to the Stade de France. The sisters were also part of the eight-member squad that won gold in the team competition, adding to their world championship titles in 2022 and 2024 in both, duet free and duet technical.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  2. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Live Updates: Rain Forces Early Lunch As West Indies Trail By 212 Runs
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
Football News
  1. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  2. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  3. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  4. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
  5. Pep Guardiola Satisfied With Community Shield Victory But Warns Against Title Conclusions
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  2. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  3. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  4. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics
  5. Paris Olympics: Indian Men's Hockey Team Returns Home, Receives Grand Welcome At Delhi Airport

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  2. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
  3. Maharashtra: MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy With Coconuts, Cow Dung
  4. Hindenburg Alleges Sebi Chief Had Stakes In Offshore Funds Used In Adani Scam
  5. 'Be On Watch Out': Vice Prez Dhankhar's Warning On Congress Leader's 'Bangladesh Can Happen Here' Remark
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
  4. North Korea Flows More Trash Balloons Toward South Korea: Seoul
  5. Libya: At Least 9 Dead In Militia Infighting In Capital City Tripoli, Say Officials
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13