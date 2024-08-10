Paris Olympics Day 13, Top Pic: 'Free Afghan Women' Message At Breaking Debut

The wait for the debut of breaking or break dancing at the Olympics was over on Friday as the women's competition of the sport began in Paris. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)
The first-ever breaking battle at Olympics was between the Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as B-Girl Talash in breaking parlance and Team Netherlands B-Girl India or India Sardjoe. B-girl India made history by winning the debut battle of breaking at Olympics.
It was a one-off pre-qualifier that would decide the 16th candidate to participate for the round robin round. So, Talash's journey ended right there.
Even though Talash lost, she left behind unforgettable scenes at Place de la Concorde, the venue for the breaking competition at the Paris Olympics.
During her battle, Talash unfurled her cape which read "free Afghan women". The audience and her opponent all applauded the gesture.
Talash, 21, is originally from Kabul and had to flee Afghanistan and seek refuge in Spain. Though, her journey in breaking had started in Kabul itself.
Situation of women has consistently deterioted under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.
A United Nations report in June 2023 said “girls and women are denied education beyond primary level, banned from working outside the home in most sectors, prohibited from accessing public baths, parks, and gyms, and moving freely around the country.”
In the competition, the gold was won by Japan's B-Girl Ami who defeated B-Girl Nicka of Lithuania in the gold-medal breaking battle.