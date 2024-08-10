Paris Olympics Day 13, Top Pic: 'Free Afghan Women' Message At Breaking Debut

Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as Talash, wears a cape which reads "free Afghan women" as she competes during the B-Girls Pre-Qualifier Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP

