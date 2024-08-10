Other Sports

Paris Olympics Day 13, Top Pic: 'Free Afghan Women' Message At Breaking Debut

The first-ever breaking battle at Olympics was between the Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as B-Girl Talash in breaking parlance and Team Netherlands B-Girl India or India Sardjoe

Breaking-Paris-Olympics
Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as Talash, wears a cape which reads "free Afghan women" as she competes during the B-Girls Pre-Qualifier Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP
info_icon

The wait for the debut of breaking or break dancing at the Olympics was over on Friday as the women's competition of the sport began in Paris. (Highlights | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

The first-ever breaking battle at Olympics was between the Refugee Team's Manizha Talash, known as B-Girl Talash in breaking parlance and Team Netherlands B-Girl India or India Sardjoe. B-girl India made history by winning the debut battle of breaking at Olympics.

It was a one-off pre-qualifier that would decide the 16th candidate to participate for the round robin round. So, Talash's journey ended right there.

Even though Talash lost, she left behind unforgettable scenes at Place de la Concorde, the venue for the breaking competition at the Paris Olympics.

Netherland's India Sardjoe, known as B-Girl India, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. - AP/Frank Franklin
Who is India? B-Girl Sensation Representing Netherlands In Breaking At Paris Olympics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

During her battle, Talash unfurled her cape which read "free Afghan women". The audience and her opponent all applauded the gesture.

Talash, 21, is originally from Kabul and had to flee Afghanistan and seek refuge in Spain. Though, her journey in breaking had started in Kabul itself.

Situation of women has consistently deterioted under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

A United Nations report in June 2023 said “girls and women are denied education beyond primary level, banned from working outside the home in most sectors, prohibited from accessing public baths, parks, and gyms, and moving freely around the country.”

In the competition, the gold was won by Japan's B-Girl Ami who defeated B-Girl Nicka of Lithuania in the gold-medal breaking battle.

