Who is India? B-Girl Sensation Representing Netherlands In Breaking At Paris Olympics

Here is all you need to know about b-girl India, the Dutch teenager who has put the breaking world on fire

India Sardjoe-breaking-paris olympics
Netherland's India Sardjoe, known as B-Girl India, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Frank Franklin
info_icon

B-girl India is the latest sensation coming out of the newest Olympics sport: Breaking. (Live Blog | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

India Sardjoe or b-girl India as she is called in the breaking circuit, became the first ever winner of a breaking battle at the Olympics as she edged out refugee team member b-girl Talash in the opening match of the women's event.

The first match of the breaking competition at the Paris Olympics was a one-off pre-qualifier whose winner will advance to the group stage.

The win in the one-off pre-qualifier has put b-girl India in history books. However, the 18-year-old has already been making people notice her moves which are among the best in the world.

Breaking at Paris Olympics. - X/@paris2024
Breaking At Paris Olympics 2024: Dance Sport Makes Summer Games Debut - Schedule, Format, Rules Explained

BY Gaurav Thakur

Here is all you need to know about b-girl India, the Dutch teenager who has put the breaking world on fire.

India Sardjoe, born in the Hague in the Netherlands, is an 18-year-old b-girl who now has become the first ever winner of a breaking battle at the Olympics.

As a child, she played football before taking up hip-hop. However, she found hip-hop boring and switched to break dancing. India was only 10 when she won the Dutch national championship in the Under 12 category.

She took the breaking world by storm in 2022, becoming the Dutch, European, and world champion in the space of just six months.

The teenager also does not use a pseudonym unlike most b-girls and b-boys and instead uses her real name as her stage name. India is in no mood to switch to some pseudonym and she intends to use the name forever.

She is a member of the groups Heavyhitters and Hustlekidz and is coached by Ton Steenvoorden.

India is among the break dancers to watch out for in the ongoing Summer Games and her opening battle proved just that.

