Other Sports

Breaking At Paris Olympics 2024: Dance Sport Makes Summer Games Debut - Schedule, Format, Rules Explained

Here is everything you need to know about breaking: the schedule, the format and the rules of the sport

Breaking-paris olympics
Breaking at Paris Olympics. Photo: X/@paris2024
info_icon

Break dancing or breaking is set to make its debut on the Olympic stage in the Summer Games in Paris 2024. The game has a short but fascinating history where it has grown from the streets of United States and reached at the biggest sporting event in the world. (More Sports News)

The sport has slowly grown and its outstanding debut in the Youth Olympics of 2018 in Buenos Aries led to its inclusion at the Paris Olympics. It is the only sport that is making its Olympic debut in the upcoming Games in Paris.

Here is everything you need to know about breaking: the schedule, the format and the rules of the sport.

At 11 years and 11 months, skateboarder Zheng Haohao will be the youngest competitor at the Paris Games. - null
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Who Are The Youngest And Oldest Athletes?

BY PTI

Rules, moves and point system of break dancing

There are three basic moves in break dance: top rock, down rock and freeze. In the down rock movements there are power moves which require superior strength, balance and flexibility and look absolutely stunning.

Breakers engage in a one-on-one battle on beats provided by a hip-hop DJ where they take alternate turns called throw downs to showcase their moves.

These throw downs take place in a fixed number of sets for both the breakers.

Judges who are observing these moves give scores based on creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality after each round. Technique, performativity, and creativity make up of 60 per cent of a dancer’s score, and variety, musicality, and personality constitute 40 per cent.

The one with more points wins.

Paris Olympics beach volleyball venue - X/@Paris2024
Paris Olympic Games 2024: List Of All Sporting Events - Check New Additions, Sports Dropped

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Break dancing Paris Olympics format

Break dancing will have medal events for both male and female participants. Both these events will follow the same format.

16 b-boys or break boys and the same number of b-girls will participate. These 16 will be divided into four groups four. Each breaker will go up against the other three in the group with the top two from each group qualifying for the quarterfinals.

From here on it will be a knockout competition.

Break dancing Paris Olympics schedule

The women's competition takes place on Friday, August 9 while the men's competition happens a day later on Saturday, August 10.

In India the competition will begin from 7.30 PM IST on both days.

Where to watch breaking At Paris Olympics 2024

Watch Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sports18 on TV. Live streaming of the Paris Olympic Games will be available on JioCinema.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  2. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Set Massive 192-Run Target
  3. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  4. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  5. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves
  2. 'Take Some Steps To Reach Out': SC To Haryana Over Shambhu Border Blockade
  3. Saturn, Moon To Form Rare 'Lunar Occultation' On July 25, Some Cities In India To Witness
  4. Day In Pics: July 24, 2024
  5. Delhi: UPSC Aspirant Electrocuted After Touching Iron Gate On Waterlogged Street; BJP Slams AAP
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  3. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
  4. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Be Honoured With Gold Coin Issued By Grevin Museum, Paris
US News
  1. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  2. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  3. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
  4. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  5. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
World News
  1. 'Russia's Most Beautiful Biker': Influencer Dies After Her Bike Collides With Truck In Turkey
  2. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  3. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Seeking 'Common Ground' With China In Talks On Ending War With Russia
  4. Typhoon Gaemi: 8 Dead In Philippines; Offices Closed In Taiwan Ahead Of Storm
  5. Nepal Plane Crash: Exact Moment Of Mishap At Kathmandu Airport | On Cam
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  3. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  4. 'Aghast' Over Budget 2024, 4 CMs To Boycott NITI Aayog's July 27 Meet To Be Chaired By PM Modi
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Crawls To Rs 36.85 Crores
  6. Today's Sports News LIVE: Texas Super Kings Beat Seattle Orcas In MLC; Paris Olympics Football Event To Kick Off
  7. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 24 July: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD Predicts 'Exceptionally Heavy Rainfall' Over Gujarat Today; Assam Flood Situation Improves