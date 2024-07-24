Breaking At Paris Olympics 2024: Dance Sport Makes Summer Games Debut - Schedule, Format, Rules Explained

Break dancing or breaking is set to make its debut on the Olympic stage in the Summer Games in Paris 2024. The game has a short but fascinating history where it has grown from the streets of United States and reached at the biggest sporting event in the world. (More Sports News)
The sport has slowly grown and its outstanding debut in the Youth Olympics of 2018 in Buenos Aries led to its inclusion at the Paris Olympics. It is the only sport that is making its Olympic debut in the upcoming Games in Paris.
Here is everything you need to know about breaking: the schedule, the format and the rules of the sport.
Rules, moves and point system of break dancing
There are three basic moves in break dance: top rock, down rock and freeze. In the down rock movements there are power moves which require superior strength, balance and flexibility and look absolutely stunning.
Breakers engage in a one-on-one battle on beats provided by a hip-hop DJ where they take alternate turns called throw downs to showcase their moves.
These throw downs take place in a fixed number of sets for both the breakers.
Judges who are observing these moves give scores based on creativity, personality, technique, variety, performativity and musicality after each round. Technique, performativity, and creativity make up of 60 per cent of a dancer’s score, and variety, musicality, and personality constitute 40 per cent.
The one with more points wins.
Break dancing Paris Olympics format
Break dancing will have medal events for both male and female participants. Both these events will follow the same format.
16 b-boys or break boys and the same number of b-girls will participate. These 16 will be divided into four groups four. Each breaker will go up against the other three in the group with the top two from each group qualifying for the quarterfinals.
From here on it will be a knockout competition.
Break dancing Paris Olympics schedule
The women's competition takes place on Friday, August 9 while the men's competition happens a day later on Saturday, August 10.
In India the competition will begin from 7.30 PM IST on both days.
Where to watch breaking At Paris Olympics 2024
Watch Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sports18 on TV. Live streaming of the Paris Olympic Games will be available on JioCinema.