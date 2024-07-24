Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Who Are The Youngest And Oldest Athletes?

The Olympics is a playground for all. From 11-year-old Zheng Haohao to 60-plus Jill Irving, we take a look at the oldest and youngest competitors who will be seen in the French capital for the Paris Olympic Games 2024

Zheng-Haohao-2024-Skateboarding-China-Sports-China-Photo
At 11 years and 11 months, skateboarder Zheng Haohao will be the youngest competitor at the Paris Games.
info_icon

Age is just a number, goes the old adage. And it seems particularly true for the Olympics where none is too old or too young to compete. (More Sports News)

So, an 11-year-old skateboarder will share the same global stage with a sexagenarian equestrian, who will be making her debut at the Paris Games starting July 26.

In the Indian contingent too, a 14-year-old swimmer will draw inspiration from a 44-year-old tennis stalwart.

We take a look at the oldest and youngest competitors who will be seen in the French capital.

Zheng Haohao (China, skateboarding)

At 11 years and 11 months, skateboarder Zheng will be the youngest competitor at the Paris Games. She is a year older than the youngest ever Olympian, Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who competed at the inaugural edition of the modern Games in 1896 at the age of 10 years and 218 days.

Zheng, who will turn 12 on August 11, booked a ticket to Paris after the Qualification Series in Budapest and Shanghai.

She started skateboarding, a sport which was introduced in the Olympics in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as a seven-year-old for "fun".

A full moon rises behind the Olympic rings hanging from the Eiffel Tower Monday, July 22, 2024, in Paris, France. The opening ceremony for the Olympic Games is Friday. - (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Schedule: Your Day-By-Day Event Guide - Know What's On When

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"Somebody told me skateboarding was fun and I bought one. It is fun indeed," said Zheng, who just completed primary school in Huizhou this month.

"I was watching an older girl competing in a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics. She looked really cool, and I was fascinated by skateboarding right away," she said.

The sport that involves athletes skating across a bowl-shaped course and performing gravity-defying tricks will take place at the famous Place de La Concorde in the heart of the French capital.

Zheng will not be the only teenaged athlete in the Paris Olympics. Canadian skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert is 14 years old. USA's Quincy Wilson and Hezly Rivera, Lola Tambling and Sky Brown from the Great Britain are all 16-year-olds.

Jill Irving (Canada, equestrian)

On the other hand, Canadian equestrian team member Jill Irving will be the oldest competitor when she makes her Olympics debut in Paris at 61 years, more than five times the age of Zheng.

Australian Mary Hanna, who has competed at six Olympics since 1996 Atlanta edition, is even older at 69 years but she is a travelling reserve in the equestrian team (for dressage event) and may not compete at all in Paris.

Johnny Weissmuller. - X/@TCM
Tarzan At Olympics: Johnny Weissmuller Won Three Gold Medals At The 1924 Paris Games

BY Associated Press

She would be called only in case of injury or illness to another member of the Australian team.

The oldest ever Olympian was shooter Oscar Swahn of Sweden who was 72 when he competed at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics.

Irving learned to ride at a local club five decades ago, when she was a kid. But even decades after she first saddled up, she could not fulfill her dream of taking part in the Olympics, till Paris came calling.

Irving began taking the sport seriously only after her children left home in 2008. She made her FEI debut in 2013, and has had multiple top-10 finishes since then. She also helped Canada win the dressage gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

She was supposed to take part at the Tokyo Olympics, but her horse grew too old to compete when the Games were postponed by one year.

Other Paris Games participants who have already celebrated their 50th birthday include Mario Deslauriers (equestrian, 59) of Canada, Carl Hester (equestrian, 57) of Great Britain, Nino Salukvadze (shooting, 55) of Georgia and Andy Macdonald (skateboarding, 50) of Great Britain.

Dhinidhi Desinghu (swimming, youngest Indian)

At 14 years and two months, Dhinidhi Desinghu will be the youngest Indian athlete at the Paris Olympics when she competes in the women's 200m freestyle.

The ninth grade student from Bengaluru qualified for the Olympics through the universality quota system, which allows representation of countries even if their athletes have not achieved direct qualification standards.

Desinghu is the second youngest Indian Olympian. Swimmer Aarti Saha at 11 years old participated in women's 200m breaststroke during the 1952 Helsinki Olympics.

Bhajan Kaur (archery, 18 years) and Esha Singh (shooting, 19 years) are among other young Indian participants at the Paris Games.

Rohan Bopanna (tennis, oldest Indian at 44)

At 44 years and four months, Bopanna will be the oldest Indian athlete at the Paris Olympics. He will be playing at the Olympics for the third time, and will be pairing with Sriram Balaji in men's doubles. When he made his debut during the 2012 London Olympics, Bopanna partnered with Mahesh Bhupathi.

Rohan Bopanna - File
Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open

BY PTI

Four years later in the Rio Olympics, Bopanna teamed up with Leander Paes and the duo lost in the second round. But in mixed doubles, Bopanna and Sania Mirza were one match away from winning the bronze medal.

Advertisement

He became the oldest tennis player to be ranked world No. 1 in ATP doubles in January this year and won the Australian Open men's doubles title at the age of 43.

Bopanna is the second oldest tennis player after Sydney Jacob to qualify for the Olympics. Jacob was 44 years and 267 days old when he played in the men's doubles at the 1924 Paris Olympics.

The oldest Indian Olympian is skeet shooter Bhim Singh Bahadur who competed at the age of 66 during the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

Among others, table tennis ace A Sharath Kamal is 42 and set to compete in his fifth Olympics, and archer Tarundeep Rai, 40, will be in his fourth Olympics at Paris.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  2. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
  3. Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Leaves It On ICC To Convince India To Travel To Pakistan
  4. England Vs West Indies, 3rd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  5. Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Qualifier Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Alvaro Morata, Rodri Charged For Gibraltar Chant During Spain's Trophy Celebration
  3. La Liga: New Boss Hansi Flick Wants More Direct Approach From FC Barcelona
  4. English Premier League: Mohammed Salah Among Arne Slot's Liverpool Squad Ahead Of US Tour
  5. Newcastle United: Joelinton Calls On Eddie Howe, Bruno Guimaraes To Stay At NUFC Amid England, Manchester City Links
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: 3 Women Killed After House Collapses Due To Heavy Rains In Gujarat
  2. Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued; Gujarat, Maha Under High Alert As Well
  3. Jammu Kashmir: 1 Militant Killed, Army Officer Injured During Ongoing Encounter In Kupwara
  4. Complaints Pour-in Against Bureaucrat Smita Sabharwal After Her Comments On Disability Quota
  5. 'Shelter For Helpless People..': Bangladesh Objects To Mamata's Remark; Centre Says State Can't Decide
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Deverakonda's Look From 'VD12' Leaks Online, Producers Request Fans To Not Share The Images
  2. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  3. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  4. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
US News
  1. Jimmy Carter Is ALIVE! Carter Family, Doctors Reject Fake Reports Of Death That Go Viral On X
  2. Sam Altman Gave $1,000 A Month For Three Years. Here’s What The Study Found
  3. 10 Best Superhero Movies Of All Time!
  4. Visiting Disneyland Paris? Here’s Everything You Should Know Before You Go
  5. 'With A Heavy Heart': US Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle Resigns Amid Backlash Over Trump Assassination Bid
World News
  1. Trump Tells Palestinian President Everything Will Be Good
  2. 9 Indian Fishermen Arrested For Allegedly Poaching In Sri Lankan Waters
  3. UN Warns Yemen Of 'Devastating Region-Wide Escalation' Amid Situations In Red Sea, Israel
  4. Russia Passes Bill To Broaden 'Undesirable' Organisation Criteria
  5. Cocaine Sharks Found In Brazil, Scientists Brace For Erratic Behaviour
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights