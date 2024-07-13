Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: List Of All Sporting Events - Check New Additions, Sports Dropped

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games begin on July 26 and sports enthusiasts all over the world are looking forward to it. Here we tell you all that you need to know about the sports that will be the part of the Paris Olympics

Paris olympics, x photo
Paris Olympics beach volleyball venue Photo: X/@Paris2024
The grandest stage in the sports world is set up in Paris. The city is set to become the focal point of the sporting world. The athletes are preparing in full flow to give their best. The organisers are ready to tackle the challenges that will come across. And the fans. The fans cannot wait. (More Sports News)

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games begin on July 26 and sports enthusiasts all over the world are looking forward to it. There will be history, there will be heartbreak and there will be moments that will get etched in the minds of generations to come and will become part of sporting folklore.

With Olympic set to dominate sporting headlines for the next few weeks, it becomes important to know about the Paris Games before they begin.

Here we tell you all that you need to know about the sports that will be the part of the Paris Olympics.

How many sports are part of the Paris Olympics 2024?

32 sports will be part of the Paris Olympics 2024 and they will comprise of a total of 329 medal events. The number of sports that will be contested in Paris is one less than Tokyo.

Which new sports will be part of the Paris Olympics?

Braking or break dancing is the latest addition to the Olympics and will be making its debut in Paris.

Which sports part of Tokyo Olympics will not be part of Paris Olympics?

Karate, baseball and softball are the sports that featured in Tokyo but will be seen in Paris.

List of all sports and events part of Paris Olympic Games 2024

  • Aquatics, which consists of two events in artistic swimming, two in diving, two in marathon swimming, 35 in general swimming and two in water polo.

  • Archery, five events.

  • Athletics, 48 events.

  • Badminton, five events.

  • Basketball, consisting of two 5-on-5 events and two 3-on-3 events.

  • Boxing, 13 events.

  • Breaking, two events.

  • Canoeing, consisting of six slalom events and ten sprint events.

  • Cycling, consisting of two BMX freestyle events, two BMX racing events, two mountain biking events, four road cycling events and 12 track cycling events.

  • Equestrian, consisting of two events each in dressage, eventing and jumping.

  • Fencing, 12 events.

  • Field hockey, two events.

  • Football, aka soccer, two events.

  • Golf, two events.

  • Gymnastics, consisting of 14 artistic gymnastics events, two rhythmic gymnastics and two trampoline events.

  • Handball, two events.

  • Judo, 15 events.

  • Modern pentathlon, two events.

  • Rowing, 14 events.

  • Rugby sevens, two events.

  • Sailing, 10 events.

  • Shooting, 15 events.

  • Skateboarding, four events.

  • Sport climbing, four events.

  • Surfing, two events.

  • Table tennis, five events.

  • Taekwondo, eight events.

  • Tennis, five events.

  • Triathlon, three events.

  • Volleyball, two events in regular volleyball and two in beach volleyball.

  • Weightlifting, 10 events.

  • Wrestling, 12 events in freestyle and six in Greco-Roman.

