The second Indian in the men's singles, Lakshya Sen, ranked 19, has been drawn in Group L and face a daunting task ahead in his battle for pride. He not only enters the Paris Games 2024 unseeded but also has third seed and world number three Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in his group. In addition, they both are joined by Guatemala's Kevin Cordon (WR 41) and Belgium's Julien Carragi (WR 52).