Indian shooters are in stellar form at the Paris Olympics 2024. They’ve already clinched two bronze medals, emerging as India’s strongest medal contenders so far. Buoyed by these victories, two of the nation’s top rifle shooters are set to compete for a spot in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position final on Wednesday, July 31. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)
India's hopes for another medal in shooting are pinned on Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale's rifle. The duo will represent India in the Men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions event. World-ranked 23, Tomar is a seasoned shooter while Kusale, ranked 62, is also a formidable competitor.
Aishwary was the most successful shooter at the Hangzhou Asian Games as he won four medals – two gold, one silver and one bronze.
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Shooting Live Streaming Details
When to watch Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024?
Indian shooters Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be competing in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024 at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, July 31.
Where to watch Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024 on TV in India?
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
Where to watch Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.