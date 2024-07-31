Other Sports

Paris 2024 Shooting, Men's 50m Rifle 3P Live Streaming: Qualification - When, Where To Watch Indian Shooters In Action

Paris Olympics 2024: Live Streaming Details for Men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions event - know when and where to watch Indian shooters in action

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in action. File Photo
info_icon

Indian shooters are in stellar form at the Paris Olympics 2024. They’ve already clinched two bronze medals, emerging as India’s strongest medal contenders so far. Buoyed by these victories, two of the nation’s top rifle shooters are set to compete for a spot in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position final on Wednesday, July 31. (Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports News)

India's hopes for another medal in shooting are pinned on Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale's rifle. The duo will represent India in the Men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions event. World-ranked 23, Tomar is a seasoned shooter while Kusale, ranked 62, is also a formidable competitor.

Aishwary was the most successful shooter at the Hangzhou Asian Games as he won four medals – two gold, one silver and one bronze.

Gabriel Medina surfer at the Paris Olympics 2024. - Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Surfer Gabriel Medina's Image Goes Viral; Hailed As 'Greatest Sports Photo Of All Time'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Shooting Live Streaming Details

When to watch Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024?

Indian shooters Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale will be competing in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024 at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, July 31.

Where to watch Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024 on TV in India?

Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch Aishwary Tomar and Swapnil Kusale in action during the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  3. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND Bat First Against SL; Pandya, Pant Rested
Football News
  1. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  3. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  5. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 123; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  2. Wayanad Landslides: 123 Dead, 128 Injured; CM Vijayan Holds High Level Meeting, Rescue Ops To Continue
  3. Amid MCD's Sealing Drive And Suspended Classes, UPSC Aspirants Worry About Bridging Gaps In Prep
  4. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains
  5. '26 States Not Named In 2009 UPA Budget': Sitharaman Hits Out At Oppn Amid Row Over Budget
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead
  2. Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users
  3. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  4. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  5. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 123; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Boxer Preeti Pawar In Action; Dhiraj Bommadevara's OLY Dream Shattered