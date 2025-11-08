Raahul VS Becomes India's 91st Chess Grandmaster With ASEAN Championship Victory

The 21-year-old Raahul VS' feat makes him India’s second Grandmaster in as many weeks, following chess prodigy Ilamparthi AR achieving the milestone on October 30

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raahul VS Becomes Indias 91st Chess Grandmaster With ASEAN Championship Victory
Raahul VS secured the Grandmaster title after winning the sixth ASEAN Individual Championship, held in the Philippines. Photo: X/Nitin Narang
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raahul VS won the sixth ASEAN Individual Championship

  • Victory confirmed his final Grandmaster norm

  • All India Chess Federation president Nitin Narang lauds youngster

Raahul VS, a 21-year-old Indian chess player and Asian junior champion, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the country's 91st Grandmaster. He secured this prestigious title after winning the sixth ASEAN Individual Championship, held in the Philippines, with a round to spare.

This victory confirmed his final GM norm, thereby fulfilling all the requirements for the Grandmaster title as outlined by the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) president Nitin Narang expressed his admiration for Raahul on X, stating, "Heartiest congratulations to Raahul V S for clinching the ASEAN Individual Championship with a round to spare and, in the process, becoming the 91st Grandmaster of the nation! Wishing you many more milestones ahead and continued success in making Bharat proud!"

ALSO READ: Chess World Cup 2025, Round 3: Arjun Erigaisi Takes Early Lead, D Gukesh Draws

Path To Grandmaster: Achievements And Requirements

Raahul VS began his journey towards becoming a Grandmaster with his attainment of the International Master (IM) title in 2021. That year, he secured his fourth and fifth IM norms and surpassed the 2400 live rating mark, marking a critical step in his career progression.

The Grandmaster title is the highest accolade in chess, awarded by FIDE, the global governing body headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. To earn a GM norm, a player must achieve a tournament performance rating of at least 2600. Furthermore, securing the GM title requires collecting three such norms over a minimum of 27 games, along with reaching a FIDE rating of 2500 at some point.

Related Content
Related Content

Recent Indian Grandmasters

Raahul VS' promotion to Grandmaster makes him India’s second Grandmaster in as many weeks, following prodigy Ilamparthi AR, who achieved the feat on October 30. Before him, Rohith Krishna had become the country’s 89th Grandmaster in August.

(With PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 5th T20I: Play Stopped With Rain In The Air | IND 52/0 (4.5)

  2. Pakistan In Serious Danger Of Missing LA 2028 Olympics Cricket After ICC Board Decision

  3. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  4. Sarfaraz Khan Finds Support From Siddhesh Lad Amid Poor Ranji Trophy Form

  5. Dasun Shanaka Named Sri Lanka T20I Vice-Captain For Tri-Series Against Pakistan And Zimbabwe

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Mumbai AQI Update: Thick Smog Blankets City as Air Quality Deteriorates to Unhealthy Levels

  3. Police Must Furnish Grounds Of Arrest In Writing, Or Arrest Is Illegal: SC

  4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  5. Tiger Attack Kills Farmer In Mysuru; Safaris Suspended In Nagarahole And Bandipur

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  4. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  5. Indian Reaction To Indian-Origin Mamdani's Win In NYC Somewhat Mixed

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers