FIDE Chess World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Wei Yi In Quarter-Finals, Indian Challenge Ends

Having drawn both the quarter-final games under classical chess, Arjun Erigaisi ran out of luck in the rapid tiebreak games to crash out of the FIDE Chess World Cup

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIDE Chess World Cup: Arjun Erigaisi Loses To Wei Yi In Quarter-Finals, Indian Challenge Ends
Arjun Erigaisi (left) and Wei Yi of China during their quarter-finals game 2 at FIDE World Cup 2025. Photo: Michal Walusza
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arjun Erigaisi loses to Wei Yi of China 1.5-2.5 in quarter-final tiebreak

  • Andrey Esipenko will take on Wei Yi in semi-finals

  • Nodirbek Yakubboev, Javokhir Sindarov make up last four

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was knocked out of the FIDE World Cup, losing to Wei Yi of China 1.5-2.5 in the first set of tiebreak games in Panaji on Wednesday.

It was a shocker for Arjun who ran out of luck in the rapid tiebreak games wherein the Chinese put pressure in the first game before eventually drawing while in the second Arjun just lost control and will have to go back home.

Having drawn both the games under Classical chess, Arjun was black in the first game of rapid and employed the French defense. It did not turn out to be a great choice however as Arjun was soon on the backfoot losing a rook for a minor piece.

Wei Yi had huge advantage according to the computers but Arjun posed stiff resistance in the quest of the Chinese despite being low on material. Eventually Wei Yi fumbled in the ensuing endgame and Arjun drew.

In the second rapid game the Indian did not have much luck despite playing with white pieces. We Yei got a tangible position in the middle game and had his light squared Bishop firmly posted on the sixth rank that eventually caused a lot of problems.

Arjun lost one pawn in the endgame and even though the complications remained, Wei Yi got the technicalities in his favour with some timely pawn advances. Arjun was finally checkmated.

Related Content
Related Content

Andrey Esipenko defeated Sam Shankland of United States 4-2 when the latter lost both the games in the second set of tiebreaker after trading a victory each in the first set.

In the other quarterfinal Javokhir Sindarov became the second Uzbek after Nodirbek Yakubboev defeating Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara 3.5-2.5. It finally boiled down ton battle of nerves and Sindarov was clearly the superior player.

In the Semifinals now Esipenko will take on Wei Yi while Yakubboev will meet Sindarov.

Arjun’s end of the road means that there can be only one Indian in the Candidates in R Praggnanandhaa who will likely make it to the premier event with his well-rounded performances throughout this year.

Results quarterfinals: Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzb) beat Alexander Donchenko (Ger) 1.5-0.5; Arjun Erigaisi (Ind) lost to Wei Yi (Chn) 1.5-2.5; Andrey Esipenko (Fid) beat Sam Shankland (Usa) 4-2; Javokhir Sindarov (Uzb) beat Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara 3.5-2.5.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Mushfiqur Rahim Brings Up Ton In Landmark 100th Test Match

  2. Shubman Gill Latest Update: India Captain Ruled Out Of 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant To Lead - Reports

  3. India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

  4. Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

  5. ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Full List Of Fixtures, India Games, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  2. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Burden of Bihar: A Mandate Wrapped In Unfinished Promises

  2. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  3. Scrutinising the Sweep In Bihar Election

  4. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Over 170 Public Figures Reject Results, Cite Flaws In SIR Process

  5. Remembering The Legacy Of Bhai Jaita On The 350th Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 2025 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

  2. Trump Signs Bill To Release More Epstein Documents

  3. Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Killing, Says ‘Things Happen’

  4. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  5. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

World News

  1. India’s Strategic Pivot from Russian Oil Outpaces Trump’s Tariff Pressures

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Lahore High Court Shields Interfaith Couple From Police Harassment

  4. Air India Seeks China Airspace Access As Pakistan Ban Hits Long-Haul Network

  5. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

Latest Stories

  1. Cold Wave and Fog Alert: Uttar Pradesh Braces for Temperature Decline

  2. Dhurandhar: R Madhavan Reveals The Story Behind His Transformation In Aditya Dhar's Spy Drama

  3. Delhi Pollution Alert: Air Quality Hits 386 in ‘Very Poor’ Category, 16 Stations Record ‘Severe’ Levels

  4. Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Share First Pics Of Son, Reveal Name - Neer

  5. Tamil Nadu Braces for Heavy Rainfall: Low-Pressure System Expected This Weekend

  6. Supreme Court Invalidates Provisions Of Tribunals Reforms Act, 2021

  7. Shubman Gill Injury Update: Skipper To Join Team In Guwahati, IND Vs SA 2nd Test Availability Uncertain

  8. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs