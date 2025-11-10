Asia Cup Gold Medallist Kayaker Vishnu Raghunath Killed In Hit-And-Run Incident In Bhopal: Report

Vishnu Raghunath, gold medallist kayaker, killed in hit-and-run case in Bhopal
Ananth Krishnan, 18, also succumbs to crash injuries
Police recover evidence and begin investigation into the crash
Indian Navy Chief Petty Officer Vishnu Raghunath, an Asia Cup gold medallist and national-level kayaker, reportedly died at the age of 27 in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Bhopal early Sunday. Fellow athlete, 18-year-old Petty Officer Ananth Krishnan, also passed away in the crash, as per media reports.
The two sailors were on a motorcycle near Raksha Bihar Colony in Parwalia around 3 AM when an unidentified speeding vehicle struck them, leaving them with fatal injuries. They were reportedly attending a naval training camp in Bhopal.
Vishnu Raghunath's Achievements
Vishnu Raghunath hailed from Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala. Earlier, he made headlines after clinching gold in the K-2 1000m event at the Asia Cup 2024 in Hong Kong, and was ranked as India's number-one kayaker in his category. He also secured a gold medal at the National Games.
Raghunath trained and competed internationally without any sponsorships, personally funding his equipment and travel. His purpose was to popularise kayaking across India. In a 2023 interview, Raghunath shared that his "prime goal is to make kayaking recognised because of me."
Ananth Krishnan, a national-level paddler, had recently enlisted in the Navy. Krishnan reportedly died while undergoing hospital treatment that morning after his teammates quickly transported both men for medical attention.
Crash Investigation Underway
Police have recovered two helmets, a broken pole, and multiple blood stains from the crash site. The state of the motorcycle, which was heavily damaged, indicated a powerful impact, likely from a heavy vehicle. Investigators from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bhopal noted that even with helmets, both men suffered severe trauma.
Police registered a case regarding the incident and are analysing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver responsible, amid a rising number of hit-and-run cases in Bhopal. Meanwhile, Raghunath's passing will be a massive blow to India's watersports community.