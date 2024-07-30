Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Surfer Gabriel Medina's Image Goes Viral; Hailed As 'Greatest Sports Photo Of All Time'

An image of Brazilian Olympic surfer Medina, taken by photographer Jerome Brouillet, has gone viral on social media

Gabriel Medina, Surfing, Paris Olympics 2024, AFP
Gabriel Medina surfer at the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images
info_icon

Social media is abuzz with the viral image of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina at the Paris Olympics 2024 in the men's surfing round 3. Photographer Jerome Brouillet, who works with AFP, clicked Medina in mid-air and since then, the image has taken the internet by storm.(Olympics Full Coverage | More Sports Stories)

Speaking of the image, Brouillet clicked Medina hovering in the air and with his right-arm pointing to the sky with the board next to him. Speaking to The Guardian, Brouillet said he was a 'little bit shocked' with what he captured.

"The conditions were perfect," he said. "The waves were taller than we expected."

"So he [Medina] is at the back of the wave and I can't see him and then he pops up and I took four pictures and one of them was this one," Brouillet told the newspaper. "It was not hard to take the picture. It was more about anticipating the moment and where Gabriel will kick off the wave."

As soon as he sent the image to his editors, the reactions he received were something unexpected.

"I was just checking my phone on the six-minute break after the shoot and I had lots of notifications on social media and I thought something is happening with this shot and it was shared on ESPN and I thought: 'cool'," Brouillet said.

"It's very cool, it's a nice shot and lots of people love it. It's not really a surf photograph so it captures the attention of more people."

Reaction To The Photo Worldwide:

Australian media house, News.com.au said it was 'the greatest sports photo of all time'

Whereas TIME magazine described it as 'the defining image of triumph of the 2024 Summer Games'.

Medina, who shared the photo on his Instagram handle, got over 4 million likes that included from Brazilian football stars Vinicius Jr and Neymar Jr.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  2. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Toss Update: IND Bat First Against SL; Pandya, Pant Rested
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: SL Announce Squad For ODI Series With Charith Asalanka As Captain
Football News
  1. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
  2. Liverpool Can Challenge For Premier League Title, Says Ex-Player Lucas Lieva
  3. Julian Alvarez To Make Call On Man City Future After Paris Olympics
  4. Jurgen Klopp: Former Liverpool Manager's 'Unique' Style Would Suit England, Says Lucas Leiva
  5. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  2. Amid MCD's Sealing Drive And Suspended Classes, UPSC Aspirants Worry About Bridging Gaps In Prep
  3. Kerala Schools, Colleges Closed On July 31, Holiday Declared For 11 Districts Amid Heavy Rains
  4. '26 States Not Named In 2009 UPA Budget': Sitharaman Hits Out At Oppn Amid Row Over Budget
  5. Can We Ever Separate Art From The Artist?
Entertainment News
  1. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  2. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  3. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  4. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  5. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead
  2. Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users
  3. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  4. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  5. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
Latest Stories
  1. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
  2. Why You Should Avoid Outdoor Exercise Right Now If You Live In California
  3. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  5. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  6. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: Death Toll Rises To 123; Kerala Declares 2 Day Of Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: Archery India - Dhiraj Bommadevara's OLY Dream Shattered Just By A Hair's Width