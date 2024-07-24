Paris Games 2024: Who Will Light The Olympic Cauldron? - Here's All You Need To Know

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 is now hours away from the start and it will begin with the much-awaited opening ceremony. However, there is no idea as to who will light the Olympic cauldron on the night of the opening ceremony. (More Sports News)
American rapper and musician Snoop Dogg will be one of the torchbearers at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on Friday but organising committee president Tony Estanguet has revealed that the person who will light the cauldron on Friday was not yet aware they had been selected.
Ahead of the Opening Ceremony in Paris, here are five contenders who could be in line to light the Olympic cauldron -
Marie-Jose Perec
Regarded as France's best Olympian of all time, 56-year-old Marie-Jose Perec has won three gold medals across two Games in athletics. Born in the overseas region of Guadeloupe, Perec won the 400m title at the 1992 Barcelona Games and then repeating the feat at the Atlanta Games in the 200-400m event.
The veteran Olympian has carried the torch in her native Guadeloupe but Estanguet said someone who had already carried it could not be ruled out.
Omar Sy
Movie actor Omar Sy, who has starred in many Hollywood movies namely 'Jurrasic World', is one of the names being suggested. Sy is of West African origin but France's most-loved personalities.
Zinedine Zidane
One of France's greatest football player of all time, Zinedine Zidane led the Les Blues to their first World Cup title in 1998 and then to the European title in 2000.
'Zizou' was the favourite to bring the Olympic flame to Marseille after the boat trip from Greece but eventually was not involved in the event.
Thomas Pesquet
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is one of the most experience man in the field with almost spending 400 days in space.
2015 Terror Attack Survivors
In 2015, France was amidst a heinous terror attack that left 130 people killed. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said that it would be fitting if one of the survivor would light the cauldron on Friday.