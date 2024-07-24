Other Sports

Paris Games 2024: Who Will Light The Olympic Cauldron? - Here's All You Need To Know

Paris 2024 organising committee president Tony Estanguet on Sunday announced that the person who will light the cauldron on Friday was not yet aware they had been selected

Zinedine-Zidane-Olympic-Cauldron-File-Photo
Former French footballer Zinedine Zidane could light the Paris 2024 Olympics cauldron. Photo: File
info_icon

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 is now hours away from the start and it will begin with the much-awaited opening ceremony. However, there is no idea as to who will light the Olympic cauldron on the night of the opening ceremony. (More Sports News)

American rapper and musician Snoop Dogg will be one of the torchbearers at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on Friday but organising committee president Tony Estanguet has revealed that the person who will light the cauldron on Friday was not yet aware they had been selected.

Ahead of the Opening Ceremony in Paris, here are five contenders who could be in line to light the Olympic cauldron -

Marie-Jose Perec

Regarded as France's best Olympian of all time, 56-year-old Marie-Jose Perec has won three gold medals across two Games in athletics. Born in the overseas region of Guadeloupe, Perec won the 400m title at the 1992 Barcelona Games and then repeating the feat at the Atlanta Games in the 200-400m event.

The veteran Olympian has carried the torch in her native Guadeloupe but Estanguet said someone who had already carried it could not be ruled out.

Omar Sy

Movie actor Omar Sy, who has starred in many Hollywood movies namely 'Jurrasic World', is one of the names being suggested. Sy is of West African origin but France's most-loved personalities.

The Paris 2024 Olympic medals. - Photo - X/TonyEstanguet
Paris Olympic Games 2024 Medal Tally Prediction: Who Will Win Most Medals? Can China Topple USA?

BY Associated Press

Zinedine Zidane

One of France's greatest football player of all time, Zinedine Zidane led the Les Blues to their first World Cup title in 1998 and then to the European title in 2000.

'Zizou' was the favourite to bring the Olympic flame to Marseille after the boat trip from Greece but eventually was not involved in the event.

Thomas Pesquet

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is one of the most experience man in the field with almost spending 400 days in space.

2015 Terror Attack Survivors

In 2015, France was amidst a heinous terror attack that left 130 people killed. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said that it would be fitting if one of the survivor would light the cauldron on Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: SL-W Bowl Against THAI-W In Dambulla
  2. Namibia Vs Oman LIVE Score, Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM Aim To Go Top Of Table
  3. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: BAN-W Beat MLY-W, Qualify For The Semis
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ollie Pope Backs England To Make 600 In A Day Ahead Of Final Series Showdown
  5. Timing Not Right For England Coaching Role, Says Former Captain Eoin Morgan
Football News
  1. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Concedes Ederson Could Leave Club
  2. Chelsea Pre-Season: Maresca Does Not Foresee Problems When Fernandez Links Up With Blues Squad
  3. Man City 3-4 Celtic: Hoops Edge Out Premier League Champions In Pre-Season Thriller
  4. Paris Olympics Games 2024: New Zealand Football Team Report Canada For Flying Drone Over Training
  5. Serie A Transfer News: Bologna Sign Thijs Dallinga From Toulouse As Joshua Zirkzee Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
  2. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  3. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'You Will Be Isolated': MK Stalin's Advise To PM Modi, Says Run Govt 'In General'
  2. Weather News LIVE: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal
  3. Uttarakhand: 'Kanwariyas' Vandalise E-Rickshaw, Assault Driver In Haridwar | WATCH
  4. Delhi: Another 'Spider-Man' Arrested For Riding On Car's Bonnet In Dwarka, Video Goes Viral
  5. Rajya Sabha: In Criticism Of Union Budget, Chidambaram Rakes Up Unemployment Issue
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  2. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  3. 'Dil Bechara' Clocks 4: Sanjana Sanghi Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Misses Sushant Singh Rajput
  4. Sudhanshu Pandey Confirms Reuniting With Band Of Boys, Hints At 'A Lot Of Songs' In The Pipeline
  5. Celine Dion To Make Her On-Stage Comeback At The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report
US News
  1. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  2. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
  3. Kamala Harris, AOC, Bernie Sanders & More To Skip Netanyahu's Congress Address; Israel 'Disappointed'
  4. US Elections And Its Deep-Rooted History Of Racism And Sexism
  5. Watch: Yellowstone Eruption At Biscuit Basin Blows Debris Into The Sky, Boardwalk Destroyed
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Curfew Relaxed; Banks And Factories Re-Open As Protests Taper Off
  2. 'NO Thanks': Sabrina Carpenter Fans Outraged By High Ticket Prices For Glasgow Gig
  3. Macron To Name New French PM After Paris Olympics; Calls For Truce In War-Fighting Countries
  4. Nepal Mishap: 18 Dead As Saurya Airlines Plane Crashes In Kathmandu | In Pics
  5. Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do
Latest Stories
  1. Hailey Bieber Reveals She Announced Her Pregnancy With Justin Bieber For THIS Reason
  2. Indian Passport Ranking Improves In 2024 With 58 Visa-Free Destinations | Full List
  3. Who Is Dhinidhi Desinghu? The Youngest Indian At Paris Olympics 2024
  4. Did You Know? Aamir Khan Threw A Party After 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Failed At The Box Office For THIS Reason
  5. Gold Prices Today: Check 22, 24-Carat Gold Rate Day After Custom Duty Cut
  6. Paris Olympic Games 2024 LIVE: Football Competitions Start Spain Vs Uzbekistan, Argentina Vs Morocco With First-Round Matches
  7. Entertainment News 24 July Highlights: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Paparazzi Has Stopped Clicking Her From Inappropriate Angles After She Called Them Out
  8. Weather News LIVE: IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rains In Maharashtra, Gujarat; Yellow Alert Closes 15 Roads In Himachal