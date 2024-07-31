Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 31 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings

Indian athletes will be fired up by the heroics of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to push up the the medals tally of the Paris Olympics when they compete in multiple competitions on Wednesday (July 29), day five of the Summer Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
India secured itself another medal on day four through Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh's bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh will be in action at the women's trap qualification Lakshya Sen will be in action in the men's singles at the badminton event.
Equestrian event sees Dressage Individual Group stage kicks-off with Anush Agarwalla in action as well.
Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 31. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here
|Time
|Sports
|Event
|Athletes/Team
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale
|12:30 PM
|Shooting
|Women's Trap Qualification
|Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari
|12:50 Onwards
|Badminton
|Women's Singles Group Stage
|PV Sindhu
|12:50 Onwards
|Badminton
|Men's Singles Group Stage
|Lakshya Sen
|1:30 PM
|Equestrian
|Dressage Individual Grand Prix
|Anush Agarwalla
|2:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles round of 32
|Sreeja Akula
|3:50 PM
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg round of 16
|Lovlina Borgohain
|3:56 PM
|Archery
|Women�s Individual 1/32 Elimination
|Deepika Kumari
|7:00 PM
|Shooting
|Women's Trap Final
|If Qualified
|8:30 PM
|Table Tennis
|Women's Singles Round of 16
|Manika Batra
|9:28 PM
|Archery
|Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination
|Tarundeep Rai
|11:00 PM
|Badminton
|Men's Singles Group Stage
|HS Prannoy
|12:19 AM
|Boxing
|Men's 71kg round of 16
|Nishant Dev
All Medal Events For July 31
Artistic gymnastics: (Men's individual all-around final)
Canoe slalom: (Women C-1 final)
Cycling: (BMX freestyle)
Diving: (Women's synchronised 10m platform final)
Fencing: (Men's sabre team medal matches)
Judo: (Women's 70kg and Men 90kg medal contests)
Rowing: (Men and Women quadruple sculls final A)
Shooting: (Women's Trap Final)
Swimming
Women's 100m freestyle final
Men's 200m butterfly final
Women's 1500m freestyle final
Men's 200m breaststroke final
Men's 100m freestyle final
Triathlon:
Women's and Men's individual final
Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India
Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?
In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be catched live on television via the Sports 18 network.
Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.