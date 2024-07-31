Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Indians In Action Today, July 31 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings

Following are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 31. Find the full detailed schedule of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

pv sindhu twitter X
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Photo: X/ @Pvsindhu1
Indian athletes will be fired up by the heroics of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh to push up the the medals tally of the Paris Olympics when they compete in multiple competitions on Wednesday (July 29), day five of the Summer Games. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)

India secured itself another medal on day four through Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh's bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Rajeshwari Kumari and Shreyasi Singh will be in action at the women's trap qualification Lakshya Sen will be in action in the men's singles at the badminton event.

Equestrian event sees Dressage Individual Group stage kicks-off with Anush Agarwalla in action as well.

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh compete in 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal event - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Paris Olympics 2024: India's Manu Bhaker 'Proud' After Clinching Second Bronze

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Here are all the Indians that will be in action today, July 31. Find the full detailed scheduled of events in which they will participate with IST timings right here

Time Sports Event Athletes/Team
12:30 PM Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale
12:30 PM Shooting Women's Trap Qualification Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari
12:50 Onwards Badminton Women's Singles Group Stage PV Sindhu
12:50 Onwards Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage Lakshya Sen
1:30 PM Equestrian Dressage Individual Grand Prix Anush Agarwalla
2:30 PM Table Tennis Women's Singles round of 32 Sreeja Akula
3:50 PM Boxing Women's 75kg round of 16 Lovlina Borgohain
3:56 PM Archery Women�s Individual 1/32 Elimination Deepika Kumari
7:00 PM Shooting Women's Trap Final If Qualified
8:30 PM Table Tennis Women's Singles Round of 16 Manika Batra
9:28 PM Archery Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Tarundeep Rai
11:00 PM Badminton Men's Singles Group Stage HS Prannoy
12:19 AM Boxing Men's 71kg round of 16 Nishant Dev
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule today 31 July24
Indians In Action Today, July 31 Photo: SAI
Paris Olympics 2024 India Schedule today 31 July24
Indians In Action Today, July 31 Photo: SAI
All Medal Events For July 31

Olympic Games Paris 2024, 31 July: All medal events

Artistic gymnastics: (Men's individual all-around final)

Canoe slalom: (Women C-1 final)

Cycling: (BMX freestyle)

Diving: (Women's synchronised 10m platform final)

Fencing: (Men's sabre team medal matches)

Judo: (Women's 70kg and Men 90kg medal contests)

Rowing: (Men and Women quadruple sculls final A)

Shooting: (Women's Trap Final)

Swimming

Women's 100m freestyle final

Men's 200m butterfly final

Women's 1500m freestyle final

Men's 200m breaststroke final

Men's 100m freestyle final

Triathlon:

Women's and Men's individual final

Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming In India

Where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 live on television in India?

In India, action from the 2024 Paris Olympics can be catched live on television via the Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website for free.

