Paris Olympics 2024: India's Manu Bhaker 'Proud' After Clinching Second Bronze

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, riding the medal wave high, thanked India for all the support after claiming the nation’s second medal at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)
The Indian pair won bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event after beating Korea’s Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 on Tuesday, July 30.
The 22-year-old also created history as she became India’s first athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Games.
Bhaker had bagged bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event, opening individual and India’s medal tally in Paris.
The bronze was India’s first medal in a mixed-team shooting event and also sixth overall in Olympic shooting.
"I feel proud, and I feel a lot of gratitude that I was able to achieve it. It's just a blessing. Thank you so much for all the blessings and love," Manu Bhaker told JioCinema.
Bhaker and Sarabjot did not get off to the best of starts in the first series but came back strong to take a healthy 10-4 lead piling up all the pressure on the Koreans. The Indian pairing eventually won the game 16-10 to clinch bronze.