Bajrang Punia Clarifies After Provisional Suspension By NADA: 'Never Refused To Give Sample'

Soon after National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) provisionally suspended wrestler Bajrang Punia, the Tokyo Olympic Games medalist clarified that he never refused to give his samples. (More Sports News)
Putting a video on X issuing a clarification on the matter, Punia said that he never refused to give his dope samples but only asked the officials to first explain what action had been taken after they brought expired sample kits to test the wrestler.
Punia wrote on X: "I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test."
The wrestler can be seen showing the expiry date of doping kits in the video which he says were brought to him by NADA officials. He also says in the video that the officials have come to test him eight time since he started his protest against the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
He also hinted at "crocodiles sitting above" pulling the strings on such decisions.
Punia along with Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat were at the forefront of the protest against the then WFI head Singh who was accused by female wrestlers of sexual harassment.
Earlier on Sunday, the two-time Commonwealth Games champion was provissionaly suspended by NADA with the reason reportedly being his failure to provide his samples.
As per the reports, Punia refused to provide the sample after he lost to Rohit Kumar in his Olympic trial bout in Sonipat earlier this year.
The wrestler reportedly left the Sports Authority of India centre right after he lost his match.
The NADA decision comes ahead of the Olympic selection trials and could be a big blow for Punia.