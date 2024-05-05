Wrestler Bajrang Punia Provisionally Suspended By NADA Over Failure To Provide Dope Sample

Tokyo Olympics medalist Bajrang Punia was on Sunday provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) over his failure to provide dope sample. (More Sports News)
As per the reports, Punia refused to provide the sample after he lost to Rohit Kumar in his Olympic trial bout in Sonipat earlier this year.
The wrestler who has been at the forefront of the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reportedly left the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonipat right after losing his match and did not stay for sample collection.
The NADA decision comes ahead of the Olympic selection trials and could be a big blow for Punia.