Other Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia Provisionally Suspended By NADA Over Failure To Provide Dope Sample

As per the reports, Punia refused to provide the sample after he lost to Rohit Kumar in his Olympic trial bout in Sonipat earlier this year

Advertisement

Photo: X/@KhelNow
Wrestler Bajrang Punia Photo: X/@KhelNow
info_icon

Tokyo Olympics medalist Bajrang Punia was on Sunday provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) over his failure to provide dope sample. (More Sports News)

As per the reports, Punia refused to provide the sample after he lost to Rohit Kumar in his Olympic trial bout in Sonipat earlier this year.

The wrestler who has been at the forefront of the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reportedly left the Sports Authority of India centre in Sonipat right after losing his match and did not stay for sample collection.

The NADA decision comes ahead of the Olympic selection trials and could be a big blow for Punia.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Eight Wickets In 1st T20I - As It Happened
  7. Elections 2024 News, May 3 Highlights: Kharge Will Have To Start 'Congress Dhundo Yatra' After June 4, Says Amit Shah
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates