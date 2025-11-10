Five Mumbai Police Officers Face Probe After Bajrang Dal Complaint

A preliminary enquiry has been ordered against five Mumbai Police personnel after Bajrang Dal filed a complaint.
The activists alleged police misbehaved with them at Oshiwara police station during a dispute over an alleged molestation case.
The enquiry will be led by the Bandra Division ACP on the direction of DCP Dixit Gedam.
A preliminary enquiry (PE) has been ordered against five Mumbai Police personnel after Bajrang Dal activists alleged they were misbehaved with inside the Oshiwara police station, an official said on Sunday.
According to PTI, office-bearers of Bajrang Dal lodged a complaint demanding strict action against the police officials named in the grievance.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam on Friday instructed the ACP of the Bandra Division to conduct a PE into assistant police inspectors Ramesh Kengar and Ganesh Gaike, sub-inspectors Babu Totre and Deepak Barve, and constable Azeem Jhari.
An official said the incident occurred when Bajrang Dal activists arrived at the Oshiwara station following a dispute over the alleged molestation of an 11-year-old girl by a man from another community on Tuesday.
The zonal-level enquiry will examine the activists’ allegations about the conduct of the personnel during the episode.
(With inputs from PTI)