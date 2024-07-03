Javelin star Neeraj Chopra cleared the air about his pull out on Wednesday. He stated that competing in this Sunday's Paris Diamond League was never part of his 2024 calendar. (More Sports News)
This clarifies recent media reports suggesting he withdrew due to a nagging adductor injury.
Chopra further clarified that there was no withdrawal since he wasn't even registered for the event.
"Hello, everyone. Just to clarify: the #ParisDL wasn't part of my competition calendar this season, so I haven't 'withdrawn' from it. I'm focusing on getting ready for the Olympic Games.
"Thanks for your understanding and support, and wishing all the athletes competing all the best! #RoadToOlympics," Chopra tweeted.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) granted Neeraj Chopra a special exemption from last week's National Inter-State Championships, a mandatory event for other Indian athletes.
The AFI justified Chopra's exemption by citing the tight schedule between the National Inter-State Championships and the upcoming Diamond League on July 7th.
"We have made it very clear that every athlete will compete in India at the Inter-State Championships," AFI president Adille Sumariwalla had said.
"But Paris Diamond League is clashing with the Inter-State Championships and we feel that Paris Diamond League will be very important for him (Neeraj) before the Olympic Games therefore he is the only guy who has been given special permission to participate in the Federation Cup," he added.
Neeraj Chopra had previously indicated his competition schedule would prioritize his fitness, raising questions about the planned Diamond League appearance.
"We had a discussion that I would play in the National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30) and it's going to be held in Panchkula in Haryana but it was very near to the Paris Olympics," Chopra had said.
"Since I was playing in Doha which is near to India. Moreover, there is Paris Diamond League (on July 7) between National Inter-State and Olympics. So, we decided to compete here (Federation Cup)," Chopra had said.
"Further competition schedule will be decided later according to situation and my body. Otherwise, I will go to Paris from there (after competing in Turku)."
Neeraj Chopra, the history-making Tokyo Olympics gold medalist (the first Indian in track and field), secured another victory last month, winning the gold medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games.
Chopra has been battling an adductor niggle throughout the season, and recently expressed plans to consult various specialists after the Paris Olympics to address the issue.