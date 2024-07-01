Star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Opts Out Of Paris Diamond League - Reports

Neeraj Chopra topped the field in last month's Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, with a throw of 85.97m. Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1

Neeraj Chopra topped the field in last month's Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, with a throw of 85.97m. Photo: X/ @Neeraj_chopra1