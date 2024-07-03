Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign

All eight Euro 2024 quarterfinalists have been confirmed now and in some time Copa America's last eight matches will also be revealed. The Indian T20 World Cup-winning team is set to return home today after a delay in plans due to hurricane Beryl in Barbados. In tennis, men's doubles begins in Wimbledon with Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden's pair in action. Some big names will be in action in second round today of men's and women's singles today. Check all the latest news and updates and live score for all sports on June 3 right here