Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign

All eight Euro 2024 quarterfinalists have been confirmed now and in some time Copa America's last eight matches will also be revealed. The Indian T20 World Cup-winning team is set to return home today after a delay in plans due to hurricane Beryl in Barbados. In tennis, men's doubles begins in Wimbledon with Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden's pair in action. Some big names will be in action in second round today of men's and women's singles today. Check all the latest news and updates and live score for all sports on June 3 right here

Outlook Sports Desk
3 July 2024
3 July 2024
Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden men's doubles pair at the Australian Open 2024. X | Australian Open

Sir Geoffrey Boycott Faces Second Battle With Throat Cancer

Cricket legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott has received a blow as his throat cancer has returned. The 83-year-old former England captain was first diagnosed with the illness in 2002 and underwent successful treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, last week he learned the cancer had come back, necessitating further surgery.

Brazil Crown Nov. 19 'King Pele Day'

To honor the legendary footballer Pelé, Brazil will celebrate a national "King Pele Day" every November 19th. This date marks the anniversary of Pele scoring his 1,000th goal, a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The day serves as a tribute to the three-time World Cup winner and his immense contribution to Brazilian football.

Golf: Rose Qualifies for Open, Garcia Misses Out Again

Justin Rose secured his spot in the Open Championship at Royal Troon, battling through qualifying. Unfortunately, his former Ryder Cup teammate, Sergio Garcia, wasn't as fortunate, missing out on qualification for the second year in a row.

Costa Rica 2-1 Paraguay, Copa America 2024

Despite a valiant 2-1 victory over Paraguay in their final Group D match on Wednesday, Costa Rica's Copa America journey comes to an end. Their fate was sealed by Brazil's 1-1 draw with Colombia in another Group D clash. This result placed Brazil in the quarterfinals, pushing Costa Rica to third in the group standings and out of the knockout stages.

Brazil 1-1 Colombia, Copa America 2024

Brazil drew 1-1 with Colombia but secured a Copa America quarterfinal spot. They face Uruguay next, extending their unbeaten group stage run to 10 games.

Yesterday At Euros

Donyell Malen and Xavi Simons celebrate for the Netherlands on Tuesday - null
Euro 2024 Data Dive: Magic Malen Seals Dutch Progression, Demiral Heroics Send Turkiye Through

BY Stats Perform

Euro 2024 Quarter-final Line-up Confirmed

Today's Sports News LIVE July 3, 2024

