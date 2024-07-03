Sir Geoffrey Boycott Faces Second Battle With Throat Cancer
Cricket legend Sir Geoffrey Boycott has received a blow as his throat cancer has returned. The 83-year-old former England captain was first diagnosed with the illness in 2002 and underwent successful treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy. However, last week he learned the cancer had come back, necessitating further surgery.
Brazil Crown Nov. 19 'King Pele Day'
To honor the legendary footballer Pelé, Brazil will celebrate a national "King Pele Day" every November 19th. This date marks the anniversary of Pele scoring his 1,000th goal, a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The day serves as a tribute to the three-time World Cup winner and his immense contribution to Brazilian football.
Golf: Rose Qualifies for Open, Garcia Misses Out Again
Justin Rose secured his spot in the Open Championship at Royal Troon, battling through qualifying. Unfortunately, his former Ryder Cup teammate, Sergio Garcia, wasn't as fortunate, missing out on qualification for the second year in a row.
Costa Rica 2-1 Paraguay, Copa America 2024
Despite a valiant 2-1 victory over Paraguay in their final Group D match on Wednesday, Costa Rica's Copa America journey comes to an end. Their fate was sealed by Brazil's 1-1 draw with Colombia in another Group D clash. This result placed Brazil in the quarterfinals, pushing Costa Rica to third in the group standings and out of the knockout stages.
Brazil 1-1 Colombia, Copa America 2024
Brazil drew 1-1 with Colombia but secured a Copa America quarterfinal spot. They face Uruguay next, extending their unbeaten group stage run to 10 games.
Yesterday At Euros
Euro 2024 Quarter-final Line-up Confirmed
Today's Sports News LIVE July 3, 2024
